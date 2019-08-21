Gateway Investment Advisers Has Lowered Its V F (VFC) Stake by $395,858 as Shares Declined; Morgan Stanley (MS) Holder Advent Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $2.54 Million as Stock Declined

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 4,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 60,647 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27M, down from 65,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $80.8. About 18,936 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 23/04/2018 – Vans Opens Public Vote For The Ninth Annual Custom Culture Competition; 28/03/2018 – VF NAMES STEVE MURRAY AS VP, STRATEGIC PROJECTS; 12/03/2018 – VF UKRAINE SECURES 4G LICENSE IN 1800 MHZ; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter EPS Cont Ops 65c, EPS 63c; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.67 INCLUDING ITEMS; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vf Holding Corp.’s (“Vertafore”) B3 Cfr On Dividend Recap, Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Steve Murray Named VP, Strategic Projects at VF Corp; 05/04/2018 – VF Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Monetate Names Dave Swarthout as Data Protection Officer

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 86.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 60,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401,000, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $40.38. About 188,620 shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 04/04/2018 – ADVA OPTICAL: MORGAN STANLEY BOOSTS STAKE TO 9.13%; 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7; 29/05/2018 – Brazos Midstream Completes Sale of Delaware Basin Subsidiaries to Morgan Stanley Infrastructure; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 25/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Kushma Says Buy Aussie Bonds, Sell the Currency; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY MS.N EXPECTS MARKET ENVIRONMENT TO BE LESS “CONDUCIVE” THROUGH REST OF 2018 -CFO; 19/04/2018 – Exclusive – Morgan Stanley launches Hunterstown B loan; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $11; 24/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – ALL NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD WERE ELECTED FOR A TERM THAT WILL CONTINUE UNTIL NEXT ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY LOAN GROWTH SLOWED DUE TO RISING RATES, PREPAYMENTS, LESS PRODUCTION DUE TO PLATFORM SHIFT -CFO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park National Corporation Oh holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 5,950 shares. Pitcairn Com holds 16,484 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 1.69 million shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain Inc owns 0% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 1,223 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The holds 102,550 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset holds 0.13% or 25,334 shares. Kings Point owns 7,364 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 43,760 are held by Texas Yale Cap Corporation. Stock Yards State Bank reported 5,435 shares. Carroll Financial Inc has 0% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 351 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Company (Trc) has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Wright Ser Inc invested in 7,125 shares. Wellington Mngmt Llp has 0.03% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Ls Investment Ltd Liability has 0.13% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 50,452 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 146,953 shares stake.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 8.27 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Morgan Stanley launches sustainable investing analytics app – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Futures gain on upbeat Target, Lowe’s earnings; Fed minutes eyed – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley: Brace For More Underperformance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley hires Forbes from UBS as vice chairman – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldg (Prn) by 4.51M shares to 22.43 million shares, valued at $23.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helix Energy Solutions (Prn) by 1.09M shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Tr (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invs Limited Company, North Carolina-based fund reported 7,035 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.03% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 3,974 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP accumulated 34,419 shares. Voya Inv Llc invested in 168,908 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Wheatland has 0.16% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Invesco Limited holds 2.29 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moors Cabot holds 0.02% or 4,224 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fred Alger Mngmt has 0% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 172 shares. Ledyard Fincl Bank reported 2,979 shares stake. Tompkins Fincl Corp owns 1,798 shares. Moreover, Barrett Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 266 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability holds 87,487 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.07% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Paradigm Asset Communications Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $513.65 million for 15.66 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58B and $11.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 5,652 shares to 21,248 shares, valued at $3.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 31,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,704 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “VF Corp (VFC) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “V.F. Corp Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is V.F. Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:VFC) 25% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why We Think V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.