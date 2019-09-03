Gateway Investment Advisers Has Lowered Its Msci (MSCI) Position by $679,140; Valuation Rose; As Sony (SNE) Stock Rose, Aristotle Capital Management Has Upped Its Position

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 385,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 6.99M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $295.44 million, up from 6.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $57.3. About 604,146 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 21/05/2018 – Mubadala-led Investor Group and Sony Reach Agreement for Sony to Acquire All of Mubadala’s Interest in EMI Music Publishing; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Sony U.S. Subsidiary Commercial Paper Prgrm ‘A-2’; 14/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Cricket-Winning India rights will give Sony ‘monopoly’ – executive; 15/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms DHX Media’s ‘B+’ IDR Following Sony Partnership Announcement; Outlook Stable; 14/04/2018 – Sony to launch space business; 21/05/2018 – SONY TO BUY THE 60% IN EMI MUSIC HELD BY MUBADALA CONSORTIUM; 09/03/2018 – SONY IS SAID TO HOLD EARLY TALKS TO BUY MUBADALA’S EMI STAKE; 30/04/2018 – New Sony CEO Sets Conservative Targets, Seeks Revival (Correct); 18/04/2018 – Hirai forced Sony through a six-year reality check; 21/05/2018 – Sony to Buy Mubadala’s Stake in EMI Music Publishing

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 3,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 87,033 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.31 million, down from 90,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $232.92. About 280,563 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 14/03/2018 – MSCI Launches 12 New China lndexes to Prepare Global Investors for Next Step of China A Inclusion Process; 05/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – MSCI LAUNCHES CONSULTATION ON POTENTIAL METHODOLOGY ENHANCEMENT; 03/05/2018 – UBS ETFs PLC – MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Financial industry body presses China to further reform capital markets; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $186.7M; 22/03/2018 – UBS ETF-MSCI Canada UCITS ETF Closes Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Italy UCITS ETF Goes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc 1Q Net $115.1M; 29/05/2018 – China’s MSCI Inclusion Is a ‘Big Change,’ Oasis’ Wheatley Says (Video)

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58B and $11.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 1.83 million shares to 4.78M shares, valued at $47.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 23,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 749,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jupiter Asset Mngmt stated it has 7,912 shares. Fmr Lc reported 4.74M shares stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 10,091 shares. Provise Mgmt Grp Inc Lc owns 12,855 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Company owns 33,211 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 29,358 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 1,579 are held by Creative Planning. Investec Asset Management Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 32,722 shares. Logan Cap Mgmt invested in 0.15% or 12,107 shares. Lord Abbett & Comm Ltd Liability Corporation reported 369,868 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Glob Comm Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Eagle Asset stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Pennsylvania-based Brinker has invested 0.09% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Moreover, Toronto Dominion Bancshares has 0.02% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 55,472 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia has invested 0% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 19.26% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.35 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $134.68 million for 36.17 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

