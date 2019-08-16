Gateway Investment Advisers Has Lowered Its Carnival (CCL) Stake; 2 Analysts Covering MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG)

Among 2 analysts covering MAG Silver (TSE:MAG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. MAG Silver has $19 highest and $17.5 lowest target. $18.25’s average target is 12.72% above currents $16.19 stock price. MAG Silver had 3 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by BMO Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained the shares of MAG in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. See MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) latest ratings:

07/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $19 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $17.5 Maintain

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased Carnival Corp (CCL) stake by 10.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 7,316 shares as Carnival Corp (CCL)’s stock declined 15.39%. The Gateway Investment Advisers Llc holds 60,797 shares with $3.08M value, down from 68,113 last quarter. Carnival Corp now has $31.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $44.3. About 3.46M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 09/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Lines, Port of Brisbane Get Conditional OK for New Australia Terminal; 10/04/2018 – Holland America Line Introduces the World’s Largest Emerging Art Gallery by ArtLink; 05/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Opens Helix cruise center at Port of Barcelona; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – CHANGES IN FUEL PRICES & CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES EXPECTED TO INCREASE FY 2018 EARNINGS BY 0.10/SHARE COMPARED TO DEC GUIDANCE; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.31, REV VIEW $18.70 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: To Release Annual Results by End-March; 09/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: VICC Seeking Parade Marshals, Convertible Vehicles for VI Carnival 2018; 09/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN ADDITION, CARNIVAL PLC MAY FROM TIME TO TIME SELL DEBT SECURITIES; 23/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2020 World Cruise Onboard Pacific Princess; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – WANG CHUNNING APPOINTED AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81B for 4.38 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Carnival Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. On Tuesday, June 25 DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 22,050 shares. Shares for $930,000 were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J on Wednesday, July 3.

Among 11 analysts covering Carnival (NYSE:CCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Carnival has $70 highest and $4800 lowest target. $56.42’s average target is 27.36% above currents $44.3 stock price. Carnival had 23 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 27 report. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Berenberg. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Wedbush. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 21 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by SunTrust. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”.

MAG Silver Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of district scale projects located in the Mexican Silver Belt. The company has market cap of $1.39 billion. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s principal asset is the Juanicipio property comprising a single concession covering 7,679.21 hectares located in central Zacatecas State, Mexico.