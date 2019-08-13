Gateway Investment Advisers Has Lowered Its Bank Amer (BAC) Position; Bronson Point Management Boosted Anadarko Pete (APC) Stake

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 5.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 278,990 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Gateway Investment Advisers Llc holds 5.06M shares with $139.72M value, down from 5.34 million last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $257.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $27.64. About 55.67M shares traded or 12.34% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Arch Coal CEO to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference on May 17; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS 600 NEW MERRILL EDGE INVESTMENT CENTERS WILL BE ADDED TO NEW AND EXISTING BANK OF AMERICA FINANCIAL CENTER LOCATIONS; 09/05/2018 – ArcelorMittal hires Bank of America to sell European steel assets; 11/05/2018 – Alkermes Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Amicus Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY HIRES SEMICONDUCTOR HEAD FROM BANK OF AMERICA; 12/03/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL-LOANS PIPELINE HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR: BORTHWICK; 03/04/2018 – BofA removes Facebook from its US1 top ideas list

Bronson Point Management Llc increased Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) stake by 186.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bronson Point Management Llc acquired 153,000 shares as Anadarko Pete Corp (APC)’s stock rose 1.78%. The Bronson Point Management Llc holds 235,000 shares with $10.69 million value, up from 82,000 last quarter. Anadarko Pete Corp now has $36.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 159.31% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 04/04/2018 – MIDSTATES PETROLEUM – AS PER SALE AGREEMENT, CO’S UNIT TO SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ITS WELLS, RELATED LEASES LOCATED IN ANADARKO BASIN IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO’S ADVISER SOCIETE GENERALE HAS RECEIVED INTEREST FOR $12 BLN IN COVER AND DIRECT LENDING FROM EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 Million; 28/03/2018 – Four oil majors interested in Algeria offshore drilling-state agency; 09/05/2018 – OIL PRODUCERS’ ANADARKO, CNOOC, PETRONAS AND STATOIL INTERESTED IN OFFSHORE AUCTION IN ARGENTINA -ENERGY MIN; 08/05/2018 – Anadarko Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 29/05/2018 – MITSUI & CO TO WORK WITH ANADARKO PETROLEUM, MOZAMBIQUE’S STATE-OWNED OIL CONCERN & OTHERS ON OIL FIELD;TOTAL PROJECT COST ESTIMATED AT $15 BLN-NIKKEI; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.43B; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko expects Permian service costs to jump in 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Com Il owns 42,263 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 117,165 shares. Moreover, Allstate has 0.01% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 11,014 shares. Motco accumulated 170 shares. Pension Serv stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Brave Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). City Holding holds 0% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 125 shares. Brandywine Invest Limited Com accumulated 223 shares. Bokf Na owns 0.01% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 12,742 shares. Moreover, Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Boston Prns holds 43,517 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meyer Handelman Company, a New York-based fund reported 93,940 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.14% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 628,225 shares. South Dakota Council has invested 1.1% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Highvista Strategies Ltd owns 4,600 shares.

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Houston energy companies close $55B megadeal – Houston Business Journal” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Occidental Petroleum: The Deal Is Upon Us – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, 9News.com published: “Oxy reaches $1.5B JV deal with Colombian oil co. just ahead of Anadarko merger – 9News.com KUSA” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exiting Anadarko As Deal Nears Closure – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S resumes Gulf of Mexico oil output – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Anadarko Petroleum had 22 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Mizuho. The stock of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. Guggenheim maintained Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) rating on Friday, February 22. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $69 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, May 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) rating on Monday, March 11. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $55 target. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, April 15. The stock of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 10.01 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank of America declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank of America moves into Ohio – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank of America Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Ltd Com Tn stated it has 13,463 shares. Kessler Investment Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 182,064 shares. Atlantic Union Comml Bank holds 148,212 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Missouri-based Country Club Co Na has invested 0.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cobblestone Capital Advisors Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 474,749 shares. Palouse Capital Incorporated stated it has 141,726 shares or 1.5% of all its holdings. Kames Cap Public Ltd Com holds 56,846 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.11% or 73,923 shares. Timucuan Asset Mgmt Fl has invested 0.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mrj, a New York-based fund reported 107,575 shares. 11,357 were accumulated by Gateway Advisory Limited Com. Baxter Bros Inc reported 0.42% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Park Circle Company accumulated 11,000 shares. Kempen Mgmt Nv accumulated 2,088 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Griffin Asset Management invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, June 18 to “Outperform”. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Jefferies. The company was upgraded on Friday, July 26 by Wood. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) stake by 1,858 shares to 27,531 valued at $8.32 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) stake by 260,995 shares and now owns 334,383 shares. First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) was raised too.