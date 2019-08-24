Gateway Investment Advisers Has Lowered By $379,558 Its Extra Space Storage (EXR) Stake; Zoetis Has 1.18 Sentiment

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) stake by 1.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 3,758 shares as Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)’s stock rose 6.04%. The Gateway Investment Advisers Llc holds 225,507 shares with $22.98M value, down from 229,265 last quarter. Extra Space Storage Inc now has $15.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $121. About 782,932 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc

Zoetis Inc (ZTS) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 368 institutional investors increased and opened new stock positions, while 313 cut down and sold their positions in Zoetis Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 414.06 million shares, down from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Zoetis Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 20 to 23 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 56 Reduced: 257 Increased: 274 New Position: 94.

Zoetis Inc. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines for livestock and companion animals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $58.77 billion. It offers anti-infectives that prevent, kill, or slow the growth of bacteria, fungi, or protozoa; vaccines, which are biological preparations to prevent diseases of the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and reproductive tracts or induce a specific immune response; and parasiticides that prevent or eliminate external and internal parasites, such as fleas, ticks, and worms. It has a 43.49 P/E ratio. The firm also provides medicated feed additives that offer medicines to livestock; and other pharmaceutical products, including pain and sedation, oncology, antiemetic, allergy and dermatology, and reproductive products.

Cutter & Co Brokerage Inc. holds 10.67% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. for 372,925 shares. Banbury Partners Llc owns 221,678 shares or 6.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Harvest Capital Strategies Llc has 6.38% invested in the company for 45,000 shares. The Singapore-based Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd has invested 6.13% in the stock. Blackhill Capital Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 335,766 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Extra Space Storage has $13100 highest and $13000 lowest target. $130.50’s average target is 7.85% above currents $121 stock price. Extra Space Storage had 4 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Wells Fargo.

