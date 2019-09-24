Gateway Investment Advisers Has Lowered By $10.92 Million Its Csx (CSX) Position; Valueact Holdings LP Has Lowered By $210.00 Million Its Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Stake

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) stake by 28.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 1.50M shares as Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)’s stock rose 0.22%. The Valueact Holdings Lp holds 3.71M shares with $519.55 million value, down from 5.21M last quarter. Alliance Data Systems Corp now has $6.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $129.3. About 539,196 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Rev $1.88B; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.7 PCT; 24/05/2018 – Alliance Data Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 31; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – REITERATING 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 19/03/2018 – Brands Must Show Loyalty To Earn Loyalty, According To Alliance Data’s New Consumer Study, ‘The Rules Of NextGen Loyalty’; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $22.60, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/04/2018 – Trade idea for $ADS ahead of earnings on Thursday; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased Csx Corp (CSX) stake by 25.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc analyzed 141,838 shares as Csx Corp (CSX)'s stock declined 11.03%. The Gateway Investment Advisers Llc holds 417,770 shares with $32.32M value, down from 559,608 last quarter. Csx Corp now has $54.96B valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $68.86. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500.

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.32 EPS, down 11.48% or $0.69 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $271.84M for 6.08 P/E if the $5.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.36% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Alliance Data Systems has $183 highest and $15500 lowest target. $163.80’s average target is 26.68% above currents $129.3 stock price. Alliance Data Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained the shares of ADS in report on Tuesday, May 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, April 26 by BMO Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of ADS in report on Friday, August 16 to “Hold” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) rating on Friday, April 26. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $16200 target. As per Tuesday, September 3, the company rating was upgraded by UBS. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets. Buckingham Research reinitiated Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.15M for 17.04 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering CSX (NYSE:CSX), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CSX has $93 highest and $57 lowest target. $80.38’s average target is 16.73% above currents $68.86 stock price. CSX had 17 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 12 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17 with “Underweight”. The stock of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by UBS. The stock of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 17. Citigroup maintained CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) rating on Thursday, April 4. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $86 target. UBS downgraded CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) on Friday, April 5 to “Neutral” rating. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $84 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Market Perform” rating. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2019Q1.