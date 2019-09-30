Gateway Investment Advisers Has Increased Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stake; Adage Capital Partners Gp Cut Netapp (NTAP) Position By $1.56 Million

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) stake by 5.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc acquired 1,504 shares as Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)’s stock rose 2.81%. The Gateway Investment Advisers Llc holds 30,808 shares with $6.45 million value, up from 29,304 last quarter. Zebra Technologies Corp now has $11.16B valuation. The stock increased 2.04% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $206.31. About 160,951 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 11/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Unveils Elegantly Engineered Card Printing Solution Designed to `Fit Everywhere’; 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028; 06/03/2018 – Zebra Technologies Introduces New Line of Intelligent Healthcare Desktop Printers Designed to Enhance Patient Care; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +9%; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30; 05/03/2018 – Doc Halo Joins Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased Netapp Inc (NTAP) stake by 9.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 25,500 shares as Netapp Inc (NTAP)’s stock declined 18.51%. The Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc holds 235,700 shares with $14.54 million value, down from 261,200 last quarter. Netapp Inc now has $12.50B valuation. The stock decreased 2.54% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 2.70M shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Rev $1.64B; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform Strengthens Cloud Data Services Portfolio; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Net $271M; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 REV UP MID SINGLE DIGITS; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Rev $1.36B-$1.46B; 19/04/2018 – DJ NetApp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTAP); 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES 1Q NET REV. $1.37B TO $1.47B, EST. $1.42B; 21/05/2018 – NetApp Inc expected to post earnings of $1.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – NETAPP INC NTAP.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $70

Among 2 analysts covering Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zebra Technologies has $23000 highest and $20500 lowest target. $217.50’s average target is 5.42% above currents $206.31 stock price. Zebra Technologies had 3 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, September 16.

Among 7 analysts covering NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. NetApp has $89 highest and $4100 lowest target. $60.38’s average target is 14.92% above currents $52.54 stock price. NetApp had 19 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $4800 target in Friday, August 2 report. The stock of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, September 9, the company rating was upgraded by Susquehanna. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Stifel Nicolaus maintained NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) rating on Friday, August 2. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $6000 target.

