Gateway Investment Advisers Has Increased Its Xpo Logistics (XPO) Holding; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Value Rose, Holder Westchester Capital Management Cut Stake

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 24,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 232,256 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54 million, down from 257,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $56.19. About 12.82 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 12,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,273 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, up from 52,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $55.24. About 586,491 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 19/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REPORTS OVER $450M ANNUAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT; 15/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named a Superior Supplier by Boeing; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS PLANS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN NORTH; 23/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Chief Operating Officer; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 08/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 11/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Joins Push to Digital Freight Booking; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $90 MLN IN 770 NEW TRACTORS FOR ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD NETWORK IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics eyes up to $8bn in deals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century Companies holds 0.05% or 989,036 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru accumulated 0.29% or 4,000 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp accumulated 8,700 shares. Motley Fool Asset Lc accumulated 339,000 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Management Lc owns 6,700 shares. 200 were reported by Fifth Third National Bank. 11,875 were reported by Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv. Middleton & Ma holds 33,375 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company holds 0% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 212 shares. 7,595 were reported by Princeton Strategies Grp Inc Ltd. Skytop Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 3.77% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) or 215,340 shares. Bridges Invest Mgmt holds 25,650 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Thomas White Interest holds 0.11% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 10,985 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.08% or 217,735 shares.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 6,266 shares to 251,297 shares, valued at $48.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 10,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,756 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.73 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Kingdom-based River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.76% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Centurylink Comm has 1.48% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 67,025 shares. Adirondack Tru holds 0.88% or 22,849 shares in its portfolio. Bragg Financial has invested 1.74% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2.32M shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.83% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Central Bancshares & Tru has 0.17% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 14,195 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 31,242 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Ptnrs reported 229,750 shares. 112,406 are owned by Forte Capital Limited Liability Company Adv. Fayez Sarofim And Com owns 145,963 shares. Lynch & Associates In reported 148,439 shares stake. Coldstream Capital invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management holds 1.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 140,109 shares. Comgest Glob Investors Sas accumulated 0.43% or 365,500 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.