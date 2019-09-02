Gateway Investment Advisers Has Increased Its Position in Steel Dynamics (STLD) by $2.70 Million as Share Value Rose; Pitney Bowes (PBI) Holder Lapides Asset Management Upped Its Holding by $870,618 as Shares Declined

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) by 14.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 145,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98 million, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $608.40M market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.56. About 2.64M shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes To Use Majority of Proceeds to Pay Down Debt; 06/03/2018 – Pitney Bowes: Execution of Strategic Plan Creates Greater Shareholder Value Than Selling Co Now; 15/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Document Messaging Technologies and HP Reaffirm Global Strategic Alliance for Print to Mail Solutions; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES SAYS PLAN GREATER VALUE THAN SELLING CO. NOW; 02/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES 1Q REV. $983.2M, EST. $923.7M; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES – CONCLUDED CONTINUED EXECUTION OF ITS “STRATEGIC PLAN, TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES” CREATES MORE SHAREHOLDER VALUE THAN SELLING CO NOW; 30/04/2018 – Platinum Equity to Acquire Pitney Bowes’ Global Production Mail Business; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.30; 28/03/2018 – Prometic Reports Positive Clinical Data From Ongoing PBI-4050 Study in Alström Syndrome Patients; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q Adj EPS 30c

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 30.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 77,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The institutional investor held 330,978 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67M, up from 253,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 1.36M shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Mos; 18/04/2018 – Earnings of Alcoa, steel makers in focus for insight on tariff impact; 04/05/2018 – DASTUR and World Steel Dynamics Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Steel Industry’s Growth, Competitiveness and; 01/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS CEO: U.S. NEEDS TO NORMALIZE LEVEL OF IMPORTS; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – TRANSACTION HAS RECEIVED ALL REQUIRED CORPORATE APPROVALS FROM RESPECTIVE PARTIES; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Acquiring Companhia Siderurgica Nacional LLC From CSN Steel; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics To Acquire CSN Heartland Flat Roll Operations; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Steel Dynamics May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS TO BUY CSN HEARTLAND FLAT ROLL OPS FOR $400M

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $264.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 30,900 shares to 213,400 shares, valued at $4.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc. by 19,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,300 shares, and cut its stake in Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold PBI shares while 69 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 128.33 million shares or 1.66% more from 126.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Capital Ny stated it has 462,300 shares. D E Shaw And has invested 0.03% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Raymond James & invested 0.01% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Profund Lc has invested 0.01% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability owns 2.70M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 130,681 shares. Coldstream Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has 0.01% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 7.23 million shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Shell Asset Mgmt Company owns 0.01% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 60,501 shares. 1.16M are held by Lapides Asset Mngmt Limited Company. Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp has 34,802 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 39,649 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $26,637 activity.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 325,216 shares to 29,053 shares, valued at $949,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 4,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 498,469 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold STLD shares while 120 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 172.90 million shares or 0.31% less from 173.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 46,300 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Ltd has 0.01% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 31,000 shares. Alps Advsrs reported 11,085 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 371,861 shares. 66,737 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Panagora Asset owns 2.46 million shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. 4.98 million were reported by Dimensional Fund L P. 26,821 were reported by Verition Fund Mgmt Lc. Andra Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 173,200 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 27,001 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 16 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 604,091 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.05% or 297,764 shares. Amp Capital Ltd has 283,944 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 1,294 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $336,296 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by RINN RUSSELL B, worth $51,160. Shares for $135,150 were bought by Shaheen Gabriel on Friday, May 24.