Gateway Investment Advisers Has Increased Its Position in Southern Copper (SCCO) by $2.53 Million; Daruma Capital Management Boosted Therapeuticsmd (TXMD) Holding by $3.00 Million

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Therapeuticsmd Inc (TXMD) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 750,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7.11 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.63M, up from 6.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Therapeuticsmd Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $663.36M market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.75. About 2.52 million shares traded. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NYSEMKT:TXMD) has declined 45.29% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TXMD News: 11/04/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD INC – ENTERED INTO NEGOTIATIONS WITH U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION REGARDING PROPOSED LABEL FOR TX-004HR; 16/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces Investor and Analyst Day on June 4; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Product Approved for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Dyspareunia, a Symptom of VVA, due to Menopause; 01/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD to Host First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on May 3; 08/03/2018 TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Acceptance Of New Drug Application (NDA) And Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) Date For TX-001HR; 08/03/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD INC – PDUFA TARGET ACTION DATE FOR COMPLETION OF FDA’S REVIEW IS OCTOBER 28, 2018 FOR TX-001HR; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD: FDA Has Approved IMVEXXY for Moderate-To-Severe Dyspareunia; 30/05/2018 – FDA approves TherapeuticsMD’s hormone therapy; 03/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Produc

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) by 35.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 64,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 245,978 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76 million, up from 181,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Southern Copper Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $38.16. About 418,491 shares traded. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 31.35% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Southern Copper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCCO); 19/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIV OF $0.30/SHARE; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N SAYS FIRST QUARTER NET PROFIT WAS $470.7 MLN, 49.7 PCT HIGHER THAN SAME PERIOD A YEAR EARLIER; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES STRONG SUPPORT FOR PRICE ON SUPPLY OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CFO SAYS GLOBAL DEMAND EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS; 14/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Southern Copper’s Baa2 Ratings; Changes Outlook To Positive; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP HAS RESOLVED LEGAL DISPUTE THAT HAD BLOCKED TIA MARIA COPPER PROJECT-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OSCAR GONZALEZ; 25/04/2018 – Southern Copper CEO says legal dispute over Tia Maria resolved; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SINOPEC SEEKING MEETINGS WITH VALE, TECK, ANTOFAGASTA, CODELCO, SOUTHERN COPPER TO LOCK IN COPPER DEALS; 18/04/2018 – Peru will not ‘impose’ mining projects on communities -prime minister

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $879.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 23,431 shares to 52,141 shares, valued at $2.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 6,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,940 shares, and cut its stake in Comfort Sys Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.99, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold TXMD shares while 28 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 184.60 million shares or 0.67% more from 183.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company reported 3,000 shares. 15.41 million are held by Blackrock. Virtu Financial Ltd Llc stated it has 51,066 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stoneridge Investment Prtn Llc stated it has 25,324 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Citigroup owns 0% invested in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) for 41,344 shares. Laurion Management LP invested in 0.01% or 180,859 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 256,849 shares. Carlson Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) for 76,350 shares. Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 351,050 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Eagle Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.44 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 194,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com, a New York-based fund reported 10,956 shares. Oppenheimer Inc holds 43,035 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) or 11,600 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank owns 27,328 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,870 activity.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58B and $11.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 232,911 shares to 15,203 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 8,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,685 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold SCCO shares while 55 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 49.22 million shares or 3.14% less from 50.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Serv Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) reported 11,559 shares stake. Qs Invsts Ltd invested in 35,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Barclays Pcl invested 0% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Intll Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 302,064 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer And Co accumulated 6,221 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 843,117 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Savings Bank has 0% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus has invested 0.02% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corp owns 39,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Hightower Ltd Liability has 12,581 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 17,197 shares. Aviance Cap Management accumulated 1,068 shares.