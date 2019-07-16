Gateway Investment Advisers Has Increased Its Position in Olin (OLN) as Share Value Declined; Canyon Capital Advisors Holding in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Has Increased by $1.21 Million

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 63.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 26,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 68,857 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, up from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $69.6. About 427,757 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 38.60% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 10/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO REPORTS BUYBACK PLAN FOR UP TO PS$4.5B; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK PARTNERSHIPS TO GROW; 16/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Banco Macro Trades Actively; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. lnforms the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO MANAGEMENT SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Argentine banks’ strategies evolving as demand for credit soars and margins narrow

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 86.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 116,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 251,314 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 134,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $21.71. About 1.45 million shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 35.58% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.01% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 26/04/2018 – Olin Declares 366th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – King Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Olin; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN); 08/05/2018 – Olin Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 16/03/2018 JKLU Working With World’s Most Innovative College, Olin College of Engineering, to Transform its Programmes; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 12C, EST. 20C; 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold OLN shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 147.98 million shares or 5.45% more from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 8,792 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 283 are owned by Massmutual Fsb Adv. D E Shaw holds 0.08% or 2.58M shares. 57,431 are owned by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Gemmer Asset Ltd holds 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) or 159 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Viking Fund Mgmt Limited Co reported 70,000 shares stake. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc reported 22 shares stake. Adage Capital Prtnrs Group Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8.65M shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc invested in 0% or 18,280 shares. 3,261 are held by Bollard Group Limited Company. London Of Virginia reported 270,916 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank reported 2,100 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $165,678 activity.

