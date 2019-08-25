Gateway Investment Advisers Has Increased Conocophillips (COP) Position By $1.56 Million; BAKKAFROST PF ORDINARY SHARES FAEROE IS (BKFKF) Sellers Increased By 0.43% Their Shorts

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased Conocophillips (COP) stake by 2.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc acquired 23,648 shares as Conocophillips (COP)’s stock declined 5.73%. The Gateway Investment Advisers Llc holds 921,304 shares with $61.49 million value, up from 897,656 last quarter. Conocophillips now has $55.97B valuation. The stock decreased 3.52% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.42. About 6.57 million shares traded or 5.76% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS IS IN TALKS WITH CARIBBEAN OFFICIALS OVER PDVSA; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Expands $2 Billion Venezuela Fight to U.K., Asia; 08/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S PDVSA SUSPENDS STORING, SHIPPING OIL FROM THE CARIBBEAN FOLLOWING CONOCOPHILLIPS’ COP.N COURT ORDERS ON ASSETS -SOURCE, REUTERS DATA; 06/05/2018 – Lee Saks: PDVSA DIVERTING OIL TANKERS AWAY FROM THE CARIBBEAN TO AVOID FURTHER RETENTION OF ITS OIL BY CONOCOPHILLIPS -SOURCE:; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Drilled Six Wells on Alaska’s Western North Slope; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Abitration Award Independent From Action Against the Government of Venezuela Pending Before ICSID Tribunal; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE NON-BINDING PROPOSAL ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 25/04/2018 – PDVSA ordered to pay Conoco $2 bln for breaking Venezuela contracts -arbitration

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,047 were reported by Wade G W And Inc. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested 0.51% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Choate owns 4,794 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Wright Invsts Serv reported 9,605 shares. Hudson Bay Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 9,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The New York-based Cullen Capital Limited has invested 2.46% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.01% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 4,125 shares. Avalon Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.66% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp reported 483,672 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 1.61 million were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Vestor Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 774 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Mason Street Limited Liability Company holds 161,838 shares. Marco Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.89% or 71,441 shares. Dorsey Wright & has invested 0.49% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Among 5 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ConocoPhillips has $8400 highest and $77 lowest target. $79.40’s average target is 57.48% above currents $50.42 stock price. ConocoPhillips had 15 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. The rating was upgraded by Mizuho to “Buy” on Wednesday, June 26. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of COP in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight” rating. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Societe Generale.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased Wec Energy Group Inc stake by 44,016 shares to 636,890 valued at $50.37M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 70,240 shares and now owns 2.32 million shares. Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) was reduced too.