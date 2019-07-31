Gateway Investment Advisers Has Decreased Its Continental Resources (CLR) Position as Shares Declined; Rr Partners LP Lowered Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Stake by $1.64 Million as Stock Price Rose

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 8,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 295,685 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.24 million, down from 304,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $37.69. About 1.72M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 38.24% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 02/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 64C; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 06/05/2018 – Bartlesville Exm: CONTINENTAL RESOURCES: Company starts Project SpringBoard; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – MERGE PIPELINE WILL BE PLACED INTO OPERATION IN APRIL 2018; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N PRESIDENT JACK STARK SAYS OIL WELLS IN NORTH DAKOTA’S BAKKEN ‘ARE PRODUCING AT UNPRECEDENTED LEVELS’; 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES’ STARK SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG AT CERAWEEK; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 28,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.29M, down from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $65.2. About 746,632 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 6.32% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Natl Advisers stated it has 78 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.07% or 12,295 shares in its portfolio. Trillium Asset Limited Liability holds 0.3% or 100,075 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Inc holds 171,008 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.03% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Utd Automobile Association reported 191,509 shares stake. Moreover, New Jersey Better Educational Savings has 0.47% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 6,000 shares. Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv reported 3,800 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Peoples Financial Svcs Corporation invested in 0% or 117 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited has 0.05% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Destination Wealth Mgmt accumulated 43 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Communication Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 4,006 shares. Moneta Gru Invest Advisors Lc invested in 63,578 shares. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $604,857 activity.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 116,454 shares to 251,314 shares, valued at $5.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 12,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,273 shares, and has risen its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC).

Analysts await Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 15.07% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.73 per share. CLR’s profit will be $233.56 million for 15.20 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Continental Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.90% EPS growth.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $78.84 million activity. The insider McNabb John T II bought 1,000 shares worth $39,880.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 7,536 shares. Sit Investment Assoc accumulated 43,775 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Raymond James Tru Na invested 0.02% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). The South Dakota-based South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.13% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 255,466 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability accumulated 50,399 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking has invested 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Jacobs Levy Equity reported 0.07% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Bridges Invest Mngmt has 0.42% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 227,980 shares. Moreover, Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 479,887 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt holds 0.04% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 370,343 shares. Cushing Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Nuveen Asset Ltd Llc invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). 1.77 million are held by Encompass Capital Lc. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al owns 8,000 shares.