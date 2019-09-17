Gateway Investment Advisers Has Decreased Conagra Brands (CAG) Holding; 2 Analysts Covering First Horizon National (FHN)

Among 2 analysts covering First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First Horizon National has $1900 highest and $1800 lowest target. $18.50’s average target is 13.92% above currents $16.24 stock price. First Horizon National had 3 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James upgraded the shares of FHN in report on Thursday, August 29 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, August 5. See First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) latest ratings:

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) stake by 94.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 413,978 shares as Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)’s stock declined 4.21%. The Gateway Investment Advisers Llc holds 21,896 shares with $581,000 value, down from 435,874 last quarter. Conagra Brands Inc now has $14.60B valuation. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.01. About 3.18 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Conagra; 20/03/2018 – Kathy Ireland Discusses Relationship with Level Brands in Video Presentation; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Conagra reported third-quarter profit above market estimates and raised its full-year profit forecast; 11/04/2018 – USDA: Conagra Brands Inc. Recalls Salisbury Steak Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Margin Near Low End of Range of 15.9% to 16.3%; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Comments On FTC Position Regarding Proposed Sale Of Wesson oil business; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – LENNY WILL SUCCEED STEVEN F. GOLDSTONE AS BOARD CHAIRMAN; 06/03/2018 – FTC Responds to J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/03/2018 – FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. On Tuesday, April 16 GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 10,000 shares. The insider Arora Anil bought $48,096. 25,000 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares with value of $668,250 were bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold CAG shares while 185 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 409.75 million shares or 1.67% less from 416.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs owns 70,165 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fdx Advsrs Inc invested in 22,308 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Blair William & Com Il holds 66,494 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 6,176 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement Sys accumulated 91,170 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 1.15 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Trust Company Of Vermont owns 3,916 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. United Kingdom-based Legal And General Public Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mgmt Llc has invested 0.03% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% or 2.34M shares in its portfolio. Cap Advisors Lc reported 504 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Coho invested 2.69% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Carroll Finance Associates holds 0% or 1,806 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 6.90M shares. Pathstone Family Office has invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) stake by 9,592 shares to 123,828 valued at $11.60M in 2019Q2. It also upped Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) stake by 9,553 shares and now owns 25,194 shares. Valvoline Inc was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Conagra Brands Inc has $44 highest and $30 lowest target. $33.50’s average target is 11.63% above currents $30.01 stock price. Conagra Brands Inc had 12 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, April 11. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, September 6. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, March 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 22. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report.

Analysts await Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 14.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CAG’s profit will be $194.64 million for 18.76 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Conagra Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.07 billion. The firm offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. It has a 9.02 P/E ratio. It also provides investment, financial planning, trust, asset management, and cash management services.

