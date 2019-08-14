Gateway Investment Advisers Has Cut Holding in News New (NWS) as Stock Price Rose; Hemenway Trust Company Has Trimmed Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $1.16 Million as Share Value Declined

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 25.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 14,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 42,948 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, down from 57,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $70.49. About 11.93M shares traded or 13.58% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 19/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL BUYS LNG CARGO FOR QUAKE-HIT PAPUA NEW GUINEA FACILITY FOR EARLY APRIL – TRADERS; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS BUYBACKS WILL DEPEND ON OIL PRICES, CASH BALANCES; 29/03/2018 – EXXON HAD SUED CLAIMING STATES CONSPIRED WITH ENVIRONMENTALISTS; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Is a Bet On the Future of Oil — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO DARREN WOODS SAYS HIS MAIN FOCUS IS BOOSTING RESULTS FOR COMPANY; 15/03/2018 – Exxon offers May-loading Sokol crude cargoes in tender; 13/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $80; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in News Corp New (NWS) by 54.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 130,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.20% . The institutional investor held 108,601 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, down from 239,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.46. About 812,805 shares traded or 8.18% up from the average. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) has declined 11.16% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.16% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.83, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 338 investors sold NWS shares while 124 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 53.25 million shares or 93.16% less from 778.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 20,144 shares. Nomura reported 152,100 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 1.33 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 287,431 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 27 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% or 35,138 shares. Legal & General Public Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS). Tower Cap Llc (Trc) holds 0% or 3,385 shares. Tig Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5.74M shares. Utd Service Automobile Association accumulated 37,836 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank stated it has 375 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Services Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 931 shares. Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 153,054 shares.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 5,652 shares to 21,248 shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 77,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

