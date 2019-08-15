Gateway Investment Advisers Has Cut Baxter Intl (BAX) Holding By $896,103; 1 Analysts Covering Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB)

Among 4 analysts covering Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Hibbett Sports has $29 highest and $16 lowest target. $23’s average target is 43.03% above currents $16.08 stock price. Hibbett Sports had 10 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 22 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Robert W. Baird. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. Susquehanna maintained Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, March 25 by Bank of America. Susquehanna maintained it with “Hold” rating and $20 target in Friday, March 15 report. See Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Rating: Buy New Target: $29 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold New Target: $22 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Sell New Target: $18 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Positive Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Hold New Target: $23 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Consumer Edge Research Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Rating: Hold New Target: $20 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Hold New Target: $16 Maintain

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) stake by 2.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 11,063 shares as Baxter Intl Inc (BAX)’s stock rose 11.29%. The Gateway Investment Advisers Llc holds 422,299 shares with $34.34M value, down from 433,362 last quarter. Baxter Intl Inc now has $43.83B valuation. The stock decreased 2.65% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $85.84. About 2.40M shares traded or 4.29% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 21/05/2018 – Correct: Baxter, Not Axter, Increases Fincl Guidance for 2020 and Provides Outlook for 2023; 08/05/2018 – Baxter International Raises Quarterly Dividend to 19c From 16c; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.85 TO $2.93 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Unveiled Updates to SHARESOURCE Remote Patient Management Platform for Home Dialysis Patients at ERA-EDTA 2018; 14/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016673 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 10/04/2018 – Transdermal Drug Delivery Billion Dollar Market Rising Expectations in Resurgent Biotech Sector; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – BAXTER EXPECTS TO GROW SALES 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 THROUGH 2020; 22/05/2018 – Baxter to Grow Six Percent by 2023 Says CEO (Video); 08/05/2018 – Baxter Announces Qtrly Div Increase

The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $16.08. About 382,168 shares traded. Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has declined 22.20% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HIBB News: 04/05/2018 – Mobile Press-Reg: Suspect shot by Bessemer police at Hibbett Sports; 26/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS – ON MARCH 22, EXECUTED AMENDMENT TO EXISTING UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 16/03/2018 – Hibbett Sports 4Q Net $9.73M; 27/04/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC – ON APRIL 25, EXECUTED NEW PROMISSORY NOTE RENEWING EXISTING UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 16/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC HIBB.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Hibbett Sports Sees FY EPS $1.65-EPS $1.95; 16/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC – SEES SHARE BUYBACK OF APPROXIMATELY $40.0 MLN TO $50.0 MLN IN 2019; 14/05/2018 – Mackenzie Financial Corporation Buys 5% of Hibbett Sports; 16/03/2018 – Hibbett Sports Sees FY19 EPS $1.65-EPS $1.95; 25/05/2018 – HIBBETT REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY EPS

Hibbett Sports, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores in small and mid-sized markets primarily in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic, and the Midwest regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $291.97 million. The Company’s stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, team sports equipment, athletic and fashion apparel, and related accessories. It has a 8.63 P/E ratio. The firm also sells merchandise directly to educational institutions and youth associations.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold Hibbett Sports, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 22.50 million shares or 2.14% less from 22.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ameriprise Finance has 0% invested in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 0% in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). Wells Fargo & Company Mn owns 49,179 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability reported 0.02% stake. Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). 80,281 are held by Bancorp Of America Corp De. Franklin Res Inc reported 291,326 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.01% in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,629 shares. Ls Invest Llc accumulated 597 shares or 0% of the stock. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). Federated Inc Pa has invested 0% in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). Sei Investments invested in 0% or 30,645 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Co (Trc) reported 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors Setting the Tone for Hibbett’s (HIBB) in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Hibbett (HIBB) a Potential Stock for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 125,246 shares to 164,650 valued at $27.53M in 2019Q1. It also upped Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 12,788 shares and now owns 2.16M shares. General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Savings Bank The stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0.04% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) or 1.29M shares. Community Commercial Bank Na holds 0.03% or 1,555 shares. Round Table Services Llc holds 0.11% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) or 4,015 shares. Ci Incorporated stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Ironwood Financial Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 1.37M are held by Jpmorgan Chase And. Brighton Jones accumulated 0.03% or 2,813 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt stated it has 64,880 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0.02% or 43,919 shares. Nippon Life Invsts Americas, a New York-based fund reported 98,500 shares. Chem Bancorp reported 14,465 shares. Sector Gamma As holds 5.84% or 448,228 shares. South State Corp reported 10,615 shares. Sit Inc owns 134,900 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Baxter International has $9500 highest and $75 lowest target. $86.80’s average target is 1.12% above currents $85.84 stock price. Baxter International had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, March 5. Credit Suisse maintained Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of BAX in report on Wednesday, June 26 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20.

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Healthcare Stocks at All-Time Highs: Are They Buys? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Biotech Brief: Global Cellulite Treatment Market Revenues Expanding at Impressive Rate – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Baxter Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.