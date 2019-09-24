Gateway Investment Advisers Has Boosted Its Union Pacific (UNP) Stake; ST JAMES PLACE CAPITAL PLC ORDINARY SHAR (STJPF) Shorts Raised By 1.54%

ST JAMES PLACE CAPITAL PLC ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:STJPF) had an increase of 1.54% in short interest. STJPF’s SI was 773,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.54% from 762,000 shares previously. With 6,400 avg volume, 121 days are for ST JAMES PLACE CAPITAL PLC ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:STJPF)’s short sellers to cover STJPF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.77. About 2,687 shares traded. St. James's Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 94.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc acquired 154,970 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)'s stock rose 2.62%. The Gateway Investment Advisers Llc holds 319,620 shares with $54.05M value, up from 164,650 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $116.99B valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $166.05. About 2.08M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $6.45 billion. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It has a 31.06 P/E ratio. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe.

More recent St. James's Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "St. James Place Capital Plc. 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha" on August 01, 2018.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) stake by 47,225 shares to 375,074 valued at $30.72M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) stake by 5,687 shares and now owns 48,796 shares. Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Union Pacific Corp has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $184.50’s average target is 11.11% above currents $166.05 stock price. Union Pacific Corp had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, June 12, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20600 target in Friday, July 19 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 8 with “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, April 4. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 17 by UBS. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by Bank of America. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Barclays Capital.