Gateway Investment Advisers Has Boosted Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Position by $3.72 Million; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Share Price Declined While Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Decreased Position by $5.12 Million

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 27.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 65,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 169,882 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.34 million, down from 235,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $71.98. About 3.80 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 13.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 39,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 344,169 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.19 million, up from 304,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $104.56. About 1.20 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 13.14 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74 billion and $14.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EPP) by 48,200 shares to 55,800 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (FEZ) by 19,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (NYSE:APAM).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “California takes action against vaping – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T explores DirecTV split – WSJ (updated) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Globus Medical Showcases Latest Innovations at NASS 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harris Associate LP holds 0.57% or 3.97M shares. 3,376 are owned by Family Mgmt Corp. Triangle Wealth Mgmt holds 0.52% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 12,898 shares. Associated Banc accumulated 344,079 shares. Moreover, Kornitzer Cap Management Ks has 0% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). First City Cap Mgmt holds 0.61% or 10,588 shares. Garde has invested 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Shufro Rose Ltd Com invested 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Strs Ohio reported 895,206 shares. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.13% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Shine Invest Advisory Service reported 1,448 shares stake. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 10,438 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt Inc owns 12,944 shares. Kwmg Llc, Kansas-based fund reported 2,971 shares. Contrarius Invest Mgmt Ltd owns 0.68% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 154,109 shares.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 More Reasons This 6.5%-Yielding Dividend Stock Is a Great Long-Term Buy – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Biofuel credits plunge ahead of Trump meeting with senators – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “If You Think This Energy Company’s 3.5% Dividend Yield Is Attractive, You Should Check Out Its MLP – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.