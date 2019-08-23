Gateway Investment Advisers Has Boosted By $3.63 Million Its Analog Devices (ADI) Position; Highland Capital Management LP Raised Tg Therapeutics (TGTX) Holding By $3.40 Million

Highland Capital Management Lp increased Tg Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) stake by 93.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highland Capital Management Lp acquired 425,000 shares as Tg Therapeutics Inc (TGTX)’s stock declined 3.85%. The Highland Capital Management Lp holds 878,360 shares with $7.06M value, up from 453,360 last quarter. Tg Therapeutics Inc now has $596.01M valuation. The stock decreased 6.95% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $6.29. About 1.93M shares traded or 40.55% up from the average. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has declined 31.28% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TGTX News: 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics: Data on Now Up to 48 Patients Through 24 Weeks Confirms Previously Reported Positive Results; 23/04/2018 – DJ TG Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGTX); 21/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.59; 08/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics 1Q Loss $41.5M; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics Announces Updated Results From the Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Ublituximab (TG-1101); 08/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics 4Q Loss $30.9M; 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation on the Company’s BET Inhibitor; 08/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 59c; 08/03/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS INC QUARTERLY LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.46

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased Analog Devices Inc (ADI) stake by 11.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc acquired 34,550 shares as Analog Devices Inc (ADI)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Gateway Investment Advisers Llc holds 344,792 shares with $36.30 million value, up from 310,242 last quarter. Analog Devices Inc now has $40.17B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $108.63. About 2.54M shares traded or 5.68% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 2,000 shares to 2,000 valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co (NASDAQ:LJPC) stake by 97,000 shares and now owns 68,700 shares. Automatic Data Processing In (Put) (NASDAQ:ADP) was reduced too.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $351,750 activity. WEISS MICHAEL S also bought $351,750 worth of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold TGTX shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 45.50 million shares or 3.89% less from 47.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 0% stake. North Star Inv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) for 21,000 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt accumulated 388,848 shares. Victory Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,119 shares. Hikari Pwr Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 4.91M shares stake. Lpl Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Arrowstreet Lp has invested 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Birchview Cap Limited Partnership reported 15,000 shares. United Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Company holds 59,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.04% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Hsbc Public Ltd Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 7,761 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc invested in 0% or 29,377 shares. 70,350 are held by Mycio Wealth Ltd Llc. 594,399 were reported by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc.

Among 2 analysts covering TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. TG Therapeutics has $20 highest and $15 lowest target. $17.50’s average target is 178.22% above currents $6.29 stock price. TG Therapeutics had 5 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by H.C. Wainwright. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15 target in Tuesday, March 5 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora has 0% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). South Dakota Invest Council accumulated 0.07% or 30,300 shares. 2,500 are held by North Star Inv Mngmt. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Com reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 127 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 15,757 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 113,224 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca has 13,533 shares. Burke Herbert National Bank & Trust Tru holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 3,130 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 17,017 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 2.23M were reported by American Century. Boston Family Office invested in 0.19% or 16,344 shares. City Holding reported 0.02% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.57 million shares.