Gateway Investment Advisers Decreased Its Holding in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by $1.09 Million as Market Value Rose; Itron (ITRI) Holder Marcato Capital Management LP Lowered Stake by $19.73 Million as Valuation Declined

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 12,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 760,160 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.19M, down from 772,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $85.63. About 3.59M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 71.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 429,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 167,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79 million, down from 596,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $62.17. About 151,788 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has declined 15.10% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and Itron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid; 28/03/2018 – ltron Collaborates with sonnen to Add Battery Storage to its Distributed Energy Management and Demand Response Solutions; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with Itron to Modernize Energy Grid; 15/05/2018 – Itron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 01/05/2018 – Itron Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss $145.7M; 15/03/2018 – Itron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Adj EPS 13c; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with ltron to Modernize Energy Grid; 08/03/2018 Florida Power & Light Expands Work with Itron with Gen5 Network Upgrade

More notable recent Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ITRI Wins 2019 Edison Awardsâ„¢ with iRoadSafe – GlobeNewswire” on April 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: Itron – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Itron (ITRI) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Itron (ITRI) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, American Gp Inc Inc has 0% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 146,000 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Lp holds 17,900 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 255 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership has 40,719 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 314 shares. Amp Invsts holds 0% or 4,700 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 3,803 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Hsbc Public Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Ftb Advsr Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 69 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.12% or 42,767 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. Highlander Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 150 shares.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 selling transactions for $33.89 million activity.

Analysts await Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.49 EPS, down 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. ITRI’s profit will be $19.28M for 31.72 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Itron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58B and $11.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chemours Co by 62,806 shares to 146,263 shares, valued at $5.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Garrett Motion Inc by 38,473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Altria Waste $13 Billion on Juul E-Cigs? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Buy the Most Hated Company on the Planet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Sunny Side Up For U.S. Futures, Sprint/T-Mobile On Deck – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Philip Morris International Gets a Big Boost From IQOS in Q2 – The Motley Fool” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris Promises Double-Digit Total Returns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Cap Mgmt Incorporated Ri reported 6,269 shares. Crawford Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 661,041 shares. Mcgowan Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.09% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 15,000 shares. 477,896 were accumulated by Cibc Ww Markets. Cornerstone Advsr Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Vestor Capital Ltd Com accumulated 0.01% or 775 shares. Grisanti Ltd Liability holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 4,575 shares. 3,097 are held by Btc Cap Mgmt. Moreover, Shelter Mutual Ins has 1.84% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 70,520 shares. Franklin Resources Incorporated accumulated 3.71M shares or 0.18% of the stock. Moreover, Campbell Newman Asset has 0.04% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2,635 shares. Wealthcare Management Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Pinebridge Invs LP holds 0.09% or 52,112 shares in its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).