Gateway Investment Advisers Decreased Its Anthem (ANTM) Position by $9.60 Million; Shares Rose; As Carmax (KMX) Share Value Rose, Asset Management Advisors Has Increased Its Position

Asset Management Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Advisors Llc bought 25,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 79,146 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52 million, up from 53,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $86.59. About 1.02 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 33,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 172,554 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.52 million, down from 206,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $250.45. About 1.26M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58B and $11.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 16,541 shares to 841,460 shares, valued at $40.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 62,656 shares in the quarter, for a total of 312,659 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO).