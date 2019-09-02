Gateway Investment Advisers Decreased Cdw (CDW) Holding; Seachange International (SEAC)’s Sentiment Is 1

Seachange International Inc (SEAC) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.41, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 20 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 20 sold and reduced holdings in Seachange International Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 14.02 million shares, down from 16.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Seachange International Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 14 Increased: 8 New Position: 12.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased Cdw Corp (CDW) stake by 21.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc analyzed 35,052 shares as Cdw Corp (CDW)'s stock rose 10.06%. The Gateway Investment Advisers Llc holds 127,008 shares with $12.24 million value, down from 162,060 last quarter. Cdw Corp now has $16.28B valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $115.5. About 567,959 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500.

Analysts await SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $-0.10 EPS, up 56.52% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by SeaChange International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.37% EPS growth.

Roumell Asset Management Llc holds 3.17% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. for 979,430 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital owns 633,000 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Managed Asset Portfolios Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 140,225 shares. The Connecticut-based Bourgeon Capital Management Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.26 million shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $219,232 activity.

The stock increased 20.21% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $2.32. About 1.42M shares traded or 535.96% up from the average. SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC) has declined 35.37% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAC News: 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 19c-Loss 15c; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees FY19 Cont Ops Loss/Shr 6c-EPS 9c; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees FY19 Rev $80M-$90M; 23/05/2018 – SeaChange International to Issue Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results on June 6, 2018; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees 1Q Rev $13M-$15M; 15/05/2018 – DSC Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Seachange; 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE INTERNATIONAL INC SEAC.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $80 MLN TO $90 MLN; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Net $20.6M; 14/05/2018 – Roumell Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Seachange; 31/05/2018 – SeaChange cFlow™ Portfolio Equips Content Owners, Aggregators, Service Providers to Serve Up Personalization

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen video, advertising, and premium over the top video services and products that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content to cable system operators, satellite operators, and telecommunications and media companies worldwide. The company has market cap of $84.93 million. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution that is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an OTT video platform that provides managed services for media companies and service providers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advanced advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering CDW (NASDAQ:CDW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. CDW has $12000 highest and $105 lowest target. $112.20’s average target is -2.86% below currents $115.5 stock price. CDW had 14 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $11300 target in Tuesday, June 11 report.

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.50 EPS, up 5.63% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CDW’s profit will be $211.45 million for 19.25 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.