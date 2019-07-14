Gateway Investment Advisers Decreased By $1.67 Million Its Alliant Energy (LNT) Holding; Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Sentiment Is 1.43

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) stake by 5.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 35,613 shares as Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)’s stock rose 5.37%. The Gateway Investment Advisers Llc holds 615,339 shares with $29.00M value, down from 650,952 last quarter. Alliant Energy Corp now has $11.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $49.85. About 540,419 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 14.25% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 23/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Federal Acquisition Services Alliant JV, LLC B-415406.2,B-415406.3: Apr 11, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Life Sciences Specialist Matt Corcoran Joins Alliant; 14/05/2018 – Mackenzie Adds Alliant Energy, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Alliant Acquires Dumortier Risk Management, Inc; 23/04/2018 – NEW YORK – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT’S B3 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Reaffirms 2018 Earnings Guidance; 08/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ALLIANT ENERGY TO ADD 470 MW OF WIND CAPACITY IN IOWA; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP-INCLUDING THE WIND PROJECT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $2 BLN IN COST-COMPETITIVE WIND ENERGY ACROSS IOWA & WISCONSIN BY END OF 2020; 17/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 04/04/2018 – North Idaho Insurance, Summit Insurance Resource Group Join Forces Under the Alliant Brand

Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) investors sentiment is 1.43 in Q1 2019. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is neither negative nor positive, as only 60 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 42 decreased and sold their holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics. The active investment managers in our database now have: 46.79 million shares, up from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Atara Biotherapeutics in top ten holdings decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 31 Increased: 45 New Position: 15.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $848.13 million. The Company’s clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease.

Analysts await Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.45 earnings per share, down 26.09% or $0.30 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.69% negative EPS growth.

Bridger Management Llc holds 5.51% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. for 1.75 million shares. Redmile Group Llc owns 4.49 million shares or 5.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has 2.43% invested in the company for 274,229 shares. The Massachusetts-based Baupost Group Llc Ma has invested 2.13% in the stock. Artal Group S.A., a Luxembourg-based fund reported 1.15 million shares.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased Dowdupont Inc stake by 146,258 shares to 1.54M valued at $81.92 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) stake by 77,230 shares and now owns 330,978 shares. Garrett Motion Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 6.98% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.43 per share. LNT’s profit will be $109.20 million for 27.09 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Alliant Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.21% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Alliant Energy had 8 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo upgraded Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) rating on Wednesday, January 30. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $49 target. The stock of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 26. The stock of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Wells Fargo. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”.