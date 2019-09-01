Gateway Investment Advisers Cut Its Old Natl Bancorp Ind (ONB) Holding by $1.04 Million; Engaged Capital Has Decreased Its Stake in Magellan Health (MGLN) by $1.83 Million

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Old Natl Bancorp Ind (ONB) by 18.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 65,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 287,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71 million, down from 352,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Old Natl Bancorp Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.8. About 443,435 shares traded. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has declined 9.46% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ONB News: 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 23/04/2018 – Old National Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Net $48M; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $128.5M; 08/03/2018 AIR T INC – ON MARCH 7, CONTRAIL AVIATION SUPPORT, LLC, PARTIALLY-OWNED UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO A NEW BUSINESS LOAN AGREEMENT WITH OLD NATIONAL BANK; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old National Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONB); 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q EPS 31c; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 08/05/2018 – Old National Bank Partners with Allpoint to Extend ATM Network; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q EPS 31C

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 28,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 227,558 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, down from 255,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $63.01. About 70,285 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Adj EPS 81c; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q EPS 45c; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.71, REV VIEW $7.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT CREDIT NEG; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – CO’S EXISTING CONTRACT TO PROVIDE SERVICES BEGAN ON FEBRUARY 4, 2014 AND EXTENDS THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.68; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 6.1% Position in Magellan Health; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.90 TO $6.68

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58B and $11.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 87,288 shares to 136,598 shares, valued at $41.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 12,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,932 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.34 per share. ONB’s profit will be $58.55M for 12.35 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Old National Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.