Gateway Investment Advisers Cut Its Holding in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) by $472,056 as Stock Price Declined; Capital Fund Management Sa Has Cut Position in Cintas (Put) (CTAS) by $2.69 Million

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (Put) (CTAS) by 46.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The hedge fund held 18,600 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, down from 34,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Cintas Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $263.69. About 82,470 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 3,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 174,480 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.76M, down from 177,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $130.45. About 190,111 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Stanley Black & Decker’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Cuts 2018 View To EPS $7.40-EPS $7.60 for M&A, Tax Charges; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q EPS $1.11; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.30-Adj EPS $8.50; 28/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Supports Wounded Warrior Project; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 11% – 14% VS PRIOR YR,WHILE OFFSETTING ABOUT $180 MLN OF COMMODITY INFLATION HEADWINDS; 07/05/2018 – STANLEY BLACK TO OFFER SKILLSOFT’S SKILLS TRAINING GLOBALLY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 40,043 shares to 49,043 shares, valued at $9.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alcoa Corp by 25,367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA).

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $219.32 million for 30.80 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.03 EPS, down 2.40% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.08 per share. SWK’s profit will be $308.04M for 16.07 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual EPS reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.68% negative EPS growth.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 16,541 shares to 841,460 shares, valued at $40.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 43,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.