Gateway Investment Advisers Cut Holding in Hca Healthcare (HCA) by $2.78 Million; Sigma Investment Counselors Has Raised Its Holding in Progressive Ohio (PGR) by $393,578

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 40.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc bought 4,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 17,376 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, up from 12,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $73.75. About 1.33 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 10.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 20,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 183,857 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.85M, down from 204,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $126.11. About 440,336 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 9,592 shares to 123,828 shares, valued at $11.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.13 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.16 per share. HCA’s profit will be $726.27 million for 14.80 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc stated it has 1.31M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 205,375 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 411,485 shares. Lyrical Asset Mgmt LP owns 3.35M shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). The Guernsey-based Longview Prns (Guernsey) Limited has invested 6.22% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 0.04% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 656,419 shares. Brandywine Global Mngmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 298,732 shares. Leuthold Gp Lc holds 1.31% or 75,018 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Retail Bank, Maryland-based fund reported 950 shares. Moreover, Victory Mgmt has 0.03% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Hexavest reported 0.42% stake. Bp Public Limited Co owns 28,000 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Tekla Cap Limited Liability Com reported 89,569 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 3,656 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 1.17M shares. 3,562 are owned by Cadence Mngmt Ltd Com. Cleararc owns 0.21% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 8,706 shares. Fdx Advisors Incorporated owns 12,522 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd has 0.19% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 9.92 million shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Llc has invested 1.37% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Smithfield invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). C M Bidwell And Associates Ltd invested in 6,950 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt L P, Texas-based fund reported 30,000 shares. Indexiq Advisors reported 0.15% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Artemis Invest Management Llp has 744,864 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. 7,565 are held by Tradewinds Ltd Llc. Jennison Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 19,408 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.89% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 10.38 million shares.

