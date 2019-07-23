Gateway Investment Advisers Continues to Hold Holding in Celanese Del (CE); Factory Mutual Insurance Company Stake in Sunopta (STKL) Increased by $1.22 Million

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 405,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.58M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.17 million, up from 2.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.99. About 165,079 shares traded. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 37.45% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical STKL News: 09/05/2018 SUNOPTA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Rev $312.7M; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Adj EPS 7c

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 44.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 32,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,060 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.46M, up from 73,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $105.68. About 977,432 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 18/04/2018 – Celanese Raises Dividend to 54c Vs. 46c; 20/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Net $363M; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS DIV 17%, DECLARES QTRLY DIV; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Raises 2018 Outlook Following Robust Quarter — Market Mover; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Were Unable to Reach Agreement With European Commission on Acceptable Conditions; 30/04/2018 – CELANESE EXTENDS EXCLUSIVE ACETYLS R&D TECHNOLOGY PACT WITH SWR; 27/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Vinyl Acetate-based Emulsions Price Increases; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – CO, BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS HAVE WITHDRAWN NOTIFICATION OF PROPOSED JV FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q EPS $2.66

Since February 28, 2019, it had 17 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.02 million activity. The insider Detlefsen Michael bought $13,440. On Thursday, February 28 the insider Barnett Jill bought $24,752. $53,400 worth of stock was bought by McKeracher Robert on Friday, March 1. 30,000 SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) shares with value of $80,217 were bought by Buick Mike. On Thursday, February 28 Hollis Richard Dean bought $267,750 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) or 100,000 shares. On Friday, March 8 Briffett Derek bought $19,402 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) or 6,000 shares.

