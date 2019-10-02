Gateway Investment Advisers Boosted Its Vmware (VMW) Holding by $1.72 Million; Miller Howard Investments Decreased Stake in Geo Group New Com (GEO) by $485,940 as Stock Price Declined

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Geo Group Inc New Com (GEO) by 13.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 23,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 151,227 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.18 million, down from 174,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $15.98. About 579,591 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 50.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 10,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 30,682 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.13 million, up from 20,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $151.76. About 917,644 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 18/05/2018 – DELL IS SAID TO TALK WITH DVMT HOLDERS ON VMWARE MERGER: CNBC; 19/03/2018 – Sungard Availability Services Brings VMware NSX to Hosted Private Cloud Solution for Dell EMC Infrastructures; 17/04/2018 – Activist investor Carl Icahn has acquired a medium-sized stake in VMware that is below the 5 percent disclosure threshold, sources say; 19/04/2018 – Uber picks VMware’s Zane Rowe as CFO – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – Terraform Enterprise Expands Private Install Environments to Include AWS, Azure, GCP, and VMware; 04/05/2018 – lnfinio Supports Newest VMware vSphere 6.7 Release; 12/03/2018 – JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS ASK THAT INDEPENDENT MEMBERS OF BOARD OF VMW REJECT ANY PROPOSAL FOR REVERSE MERGER WITH DELL; 14/03/2018 – Fornetix Key Orchestration Achieves VMware Ready™ Status; 21/05/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $140; 18/05/2018 – DELL REMAINS BULLISH ON VMWARE’S FUTURE, WANTS TO OWN AS MUCH OF THE STOCK AS POSSIBLE – CNBC, CITING

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68B and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc Com (NYSE:ENB) by 753,132 shares to 2.61M shares, valued at $93.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 Partners Lp Com Un (NYSE:PSXP) by 140,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 461,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsor (NASDAQ:VOD).

Analysts await The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. GEO’s profit will be $81.26M for 5.96 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by The GEO Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

