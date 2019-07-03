Gateway Investment Advisers Boosted Centene Del (CNC) Holding; Luxor Capital Group LP Upped Amazon Com (Call) (AMZN) Stake

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased Centene Corp Del (CNC) stake by 90.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc acquired 9,047 shares as Centene Corp Del (CNC)’s stock declined 14.54%. The Gateway Investment Advisers Llc holds 19,031 shares with $1.01M value, up from 9,984 last quarter. Centene Corp Del now has $21.38B valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.54. About 4.03 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased Amazon Com Inc (Call) (AMZN) stake by 32.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Luxor Capital Group Lp acquired 4,000 shares as Amazon Com Inc (Call) (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Luxor Capital Group Lp holds 16,400 shares with $29.20M value, up from 12,400 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc (Call) now has $952.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $12.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1934.31. About 2.48 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – New IRI Report Analyzes Impact of Amazon’s Acquisition of Whole Foods; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 14/05/2018 – Seattle City Council backs new tax on largest companies, including Amazon; 09/05/2018 – Silverman says that the advantages of Amazon don’t quite translate into Etsy’s model; 17/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 28/05/2018 – Phys.Org.com: Amazon’s finance ambitions are said to draw attention from Fed; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon Music subscriptions have grown more than 100 pct in past six months – The Verge; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK merger deal is a ‘protection program’ against Amazon. expert says; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Web Services is looking at building a corporate training service; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON, BERKSHIRE MAY PICK HEALTH CARE JV CEO IN 2 MOS: AXIOS

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 21 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, February 1. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $1960 target. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, January 23 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, March 18. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, February 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Evercore. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, June 21. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased Alphabet Inc stake by 11,255 shares to 9,845 valued at $11.59 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc (Call) stake by 10,100 shares and now owns 11,000 shares. Altaba Inc (Put) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mason Street Advsrs Lc invested in 58,864 shares. Partner Inv Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 610 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 93,384 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Garde reported 2,237 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd has invested 1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.04% or 1,631 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Lc owns 249,106 shares. Jones Lllp stated it has 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii owns 3,828 shares for 3.12% of their portfolio. Inverness Counsel Ltd Llc Ny accumulated 3.08% or 31,764 shares. Waverton Inv Management Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 78,487 shares. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Ltd Delaware holds 3.56% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 27,749 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles owns 17 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 160,851 were reported by Amer Intll Group Incorporated.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) stake by 7,688 shares to 123,157 valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Liberty Broadband Corp stake by 4,882 shares and now owns 101,972 shares. Waste Connections Inc was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Centene (NYSE:CNC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Centene had 15 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Friday, May 10 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight” rating.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $500,000 activity. Schwaneke Jeffrey A. had sold 4,000 shares worth $500,000.