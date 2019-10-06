Gateway Advisory Position in Aes (AES) Has Trimmed as Valuation Declined; Sand Hill Global Advisors Has Decreased Stake in Ecolab (ECL) by $329,778

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 41.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 20,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 27,832 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $466,000, down from 47,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.03. About 3.85M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises AES Corp. Rating to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 11/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS AES GENER & UNITS; REMOVED FROM RATING WATCH NEG; 16/03/2018 – S&P RAISES AES RATING TO ‘BB+’, OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/05/2018 – AES TARGETS 2020 FOR COMPLETION OF ALTO MAIPO; 08/05/2018 – AES REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO SAYS STILL CONSIDERING POSSIBLE SHARE OFFER; 14/03/2018 – GP INVESTMENTS IS SAID TO EYE AES’S STAKE IN ELETROPAULO: VALOR; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q EBITDA $208M, EST. $200.7M; 15/05/2018 – Three Miami Valley Seniors Awarded Energy Leadership Scholarships at the Ohio Youth Energy Celebration; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AES Corp.’s Unsecured Notes ‘BB+’

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 1,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 33,712 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.66 million, down from 35,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $194.62. About 764,692 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $250.66 million for 10.55 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold AES shares while 147 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 606.15 million shares or 0.80% more from 601.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vident Invest Advisory owns 0.08% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 59,261 shares. Riverhead Cap Llc reported 236,507 shares. 21,123 are held by Alps Advsr. First Allied Advisory Serv Inc owns 44,306 shares. Fincl Architects has invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Cullen Frost Bankers owns 1,596 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 309,778 were reported by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Lc reported 0.05% stake. James Inv Research reported 352,203 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 1.00M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Llc, Washington-based fund reported 3.71 million shares. 2.50M are held by Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Company invested in 0.08% or 33,366 shares. Usa Financial Portformulas owns 0.96% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 105,534 shares.

Gateway Advisory Llc, which manages about $271.34 million and $388.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (STPZ) by 7,074 shares to 267,873 shares, valued at $14.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $492.37M for 28.29 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $974.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 203,934 shares to 1.68M shares, valued at $84.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.