Gateway Advisory Holding in Firstenergy (FE) Decreased as Stock Value Rose; Sloane Robinson Llp Holding in Globant S A (GLOB) Lowered as Stock Value Rose

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 41.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 8,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 12,086 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $517,000, down from 20,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $48.44. About 1.21M shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 02/05/2018 – All-Electric Vehicle Incentives Available for FirstEnergy Customers; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY 2018 FORECAST INCLUDES NO BENEFIT FROM TAX REFORM; 30/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY: CONSUMERS WILL BE BILLED FOR PJM UPGRADES; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SAYS EACH STATE REGULATOR TO ADDRESS TAX SAVINGS; 06/04/2018 – Investors Yawn after FirstEnergy Unit Files Chapter 11, Plans to Close Four Nuclear Units, an Industrial Info News Alert; 11/05/2018 – Drone Delivery Canada Access Event Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy 1Q EPS $2.54; 25/04/2018 – FirstEnergy To Permanently Deactivate Its 3 Nuclear Power Plants — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – STEP Energy Services at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy; 16/05/2018 – Met-Ed Continues to Make Repairs Following Severe Thunderstorms

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in Globant S A (GLOB) by 44.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 31,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.83% . The hedge fund held 38,800 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92M, down from 70,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Globant S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $90.1. About 64,761 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 06/04/2018 – Globant Launches Its Media Over-the-Top (OTT) Studio; 09/05/2018 – Globant Launches Its Cybersecurity Studio To Formalize its Offerings; 16/04/2018 – $GLOB board of advisor Martin Sorrell resigned from $WPP over the weekend. We reviewed $GLOB 20-F and found a worrisome restatement; 10/05/2018 – Globant 1Q Rev $119.7M; 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees 2Q Rev $124M-$126M; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT 1Q REV. $119.7M, EST. $114.0M; 13/03/2018 – Globant at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA – QTRLY NON-IFRS ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS WAS $0.38 PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees FY Adj EPS $1.56-Adj EPS $1.64; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB is reluctant to discuss, and appears to overstate, its decelerating organic growth

Analysts await Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 32.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.37 per share. GLOB’s profit will be $17.93 million for 45.97 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Globant S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, down 7.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FE’s profit will be $399.59M for 16.36 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.31% EPS growth.

