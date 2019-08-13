Gateway Advisory Holding in Aes (AES) Trimmed by $380,592 as Valuation Declined; Usca Ria Holds Holding in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 21,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 47,857 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 69,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $15.24. About 4.46 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Rev $2.74B; 16/03/2018 – S&P RAISES AES RATING TO ‘BB+’, OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/03/2018 – AES Corp: Committed to Achieving Investment-Grade Credit Metrics by 2019; 28/03/2018 – INDIA’S ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE – ATTACHES FUNDS WORTH 156.1 MLN RUPEES OF AES CHATTISGARH ENERGY UNDER PMLA IN COAL BLOCK ALLOCATION CASE; 15/03/2018 – AES CORP – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AND ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR BY MARCH 29, 2018; 08/05/2018 – AES SAYS ELECTROPAULO STAKE VALUED AT ABOUT $265M; 15/05/2018 – Three Miami Valley Seniors Awarded Energy Leadership Scholarships at the Ohio Youth Energy Celebration; 17/05/2018 – AES TO BB+ FROM BB BY FITCH, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Reaffirms Avg Annual Adjusted EPS Growth Target of 8%-10% Through 2020; 12/04/2018 – Exclusive – AES taps banks for $1bn Latam IPP refi

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 299.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 26,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 34,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, up from 8,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $65.68. About 815,562 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CEO MARK COSTA SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Board Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $115; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chem 1Q Adj EPS $2.23; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eastman Chemical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMN); 09/05/2018 – Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23; 03/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS TARIFFS ON ETHYLENE GLYCOL, DIETHYLENE GLYCOL EFFECTIVE APRIL 12

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Fincl holds 0% or 16 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.05% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Cornerstone Advisors owns 2,107 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charter Tru Co reported 11,770 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Amica Retiree Med Trust holds 3,894 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Wright Ser has invested 0.31% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 124,751 shares. Cetera Lc accumulated 29,961 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Whitebox Advsrs Limited holds 0.02% or 32,702 shares in its portfolio. Cooperman Leon G holds 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 900 shares. Signature & Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 67,277 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc holds 3.92M shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.02% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia holds 0.02% or 230,119 shares.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $462.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28,945 shares to 148,874 shares, valued at $8.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 2,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,005 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IHF).