Gateway Advisory Has Lowered Position in Firstenergy (FE) by $367,500; Codorus Vy Bancorp (CVLY) Shareholder Maltese Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.19 Million

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Codorus Vy Bancorp Inc (CVLY) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 53,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.45% . The institutional investor held 396,281 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.11M, down from 450,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Codorus Vy Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $24.4. About 16,939 shares traded or 28.21% up from the average. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) has declined 20.74% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLY News: 11/04/2018 Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Codorus Valley Bancorp 1Q EPS 45c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVLY); 19/04/2018 – CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP INC CVLY.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 41.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 8,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 12,086 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $517,000, down from 20,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $47.63. About 2.65M shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy: Filing Does Not Involve Company or Certain Other Units; 29/05/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Secret Weapon in U.S. Bailout Is Ex-Perry Adviser; 10/04/2018 – Closure of Coal-Fired Power Plants Accelerates, an Industrial Info News Alert; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY EARNINGS FORECAST INCLUDES FES CREDITOR DEALS: CEO; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SAYS FES SETTLEMENT WITHIN ITS PLANNED RANGE; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 67C, EST. 68C; 31/05/2018 – ERO Copper Roadshow Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy for Jun. 4; 05/04/2018 – NIRS: Ratepayers Should Not Get “Stuck With Check” In Form Of Multi-Billion-Dollar Bailout For Bankrupt FirstEnergy; 15/04/2018 – The API has applauded the rise of natural gas, which has hurt FirstEnergy’s business, and called on the Trump administration to “let markets work.”; 27/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY’S DAVIS-BESSE REACTOR RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING: NRC

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR) by 26,896 shares to 380,043 shares, valued at $13.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Peoples Bancorp N C Inc (NASDAQ:PEBK) by 19,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SFBS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 2 investors sold CVLY shares while 16 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 4.78 million shares or 2.34% less from 4.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0% or 13,939 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag owns 33,856 shares. Northern Tru invested in 0% or 98,648 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 167,512 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY). Tower Research Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) accumulated 103 shares or 0% of the stock. Salzhauer Michael has 0.12% invested in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY). 6,100 are held by Barclays Public Ltd Co. Endicott Management Co reported 5.25% of its portfolio in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY). Legal & General Group Inc Plc has 0% invested in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 158,117 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 14,462 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 39,000 were accumulated by Fj Capital Mgmt Ltd.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $164,153 activity. Brunner Brian D had bought 1,000 shares worth $21,000 on Thursday, May 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold FE shares while 145 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 474.43 million shares or 2.81% more from 461.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Timber Hill Ltd reported 12,600 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp, Delaware-based fund reported 216,050 shares. Piedmont Inv owns 107,769 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.17% or 339,173 shares in its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 60,000 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. 21,187 are held by First Midwest State Bank Tru Division. Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 85,100 shares. Invesco holds 0.11% or 10.87M shares in its portfolio. Carnegie Asset Management Lc has 0.03% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 11,987 shares. Luminus Mgmt Llc accumulated 4.68% or 4.56M shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 1.46M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.12% or 551,934 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com stated it has 151,127 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0% or 163 shares. Westpac Corp has invested 0% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Gateway Advisory Llc, which manages about $271.34M and $388.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr (CPI) by 30,832 shares to 1.62M shares, valued at $44.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

