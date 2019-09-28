Gateway Advisory Has Lowered Aes (AES) Position by $320,400; Market Value Declined; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Tarbox Group Has Boosted Position

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 41.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 20,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 27,832 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $466,000, down from 47,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.31. About 3.89 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 13/05/2018 – VALUEACT ENVIRONMENTAL PUSH INCLUDES RECYCLER UNIFI, AES; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2/Aa1.Br Ratings To Aes Tiete´s Proposed Brl 200 Million Debentures; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q NET INCOME $79.4M, EST. $91.5M (2 EST.); 20/03/2018 – AES CLOSED SALE OF PHILIPPINES BUSINESSES FOR $1.05B; 09/03/2018 – Eletrobras says Eletropaulo to pay it $430 mln to settle debt; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET REV. R$430.1M, EST. R$470.0M; 22/03/2018 – AES RATING OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 25/05/2018 – Ceramic Fiber (RCF and AES Wool) Market – Global Forecast to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – Puerto Rico restores power to over 70 pct of customers after blackout; 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Fincl Disclosures

Tarbox Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 670.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc bought 75,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 86,530 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.13M, up from 11,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S CFO: RETAIL AND ONLINE STORES HAD RECORD 2Q; 10/04/2018 – Apple adds lsaac Asimov sci-fi series to TV development list; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’; 17/04/2018 – An iPhone design problem Apple is running out of room to solve; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 13/04/2018 – Apple could easily double its dividend and still just match other tech company payouts: Analyst; 15/05/2018 – Ancora Advisors Adds Apple, Buys More IAC: 13F; 24/05/2018 – U.S. JURY SAYS SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD 005930.KS OWES APPLE AAPL.O $539 MLN FOR INFRINGEMENT OF SMARTPHONE PATENTS – CNET; 02/05/2018 – Apple opens higher as upbeat earnings guidance quells iPhone X fears; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG SEES 100M OLED PANEL SUPPLY TO APPLE THIS YR: THE BELL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. White Pine Inv holds 2.37% or 25,356 shares. Jacobs Company Ca owns 3.67% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 114,790 shares. Cibc Ww Corp owns 1.46M shares or 2.23% of their US portfolio. Fernwood Inv Mgmt Ltd reported 7,527 shares. Synovus Fincl has invested 1.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Plancorp Lc holds 1.07% or 13,605 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) reported 13,985 shares. Boston Standard Wealth Limited Liability Co stated it has 1,371 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Reaves W H And has 1,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Old Bank In has 1.39% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 137,564 shares. Kj Harrison Prtn holds 3.21% or 50,965 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 3,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks holds 181,790 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Somerset Group Limited Liability Corp accumulated 10,730 shares or 1.8% of the stock. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc Ny has invested 1.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Gateway Advisory Llc, which manages about $271.34 million and $388.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (STPZ) by 7,074 shares to 267,873 shares, valued at $14.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $252.25M for 10.73 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.