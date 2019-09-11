Gateway Advisory Has Lowered Aes (AES) Holding by $380,592 as Market Value Declined; Tower Research Capital Trc Has Decreased Its Abbvie (ABBV) Holding as Stock Declined

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 48.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 21,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 22,446 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, down from 43,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $69.49. About 7.51M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s promised rheumatoid arthritis blockbuster upadacitinib hits its marks in another PhIII – this time without any deaths $ABBV; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $22bn wipeout after cancer drug results; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Met Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 21,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 47,857 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 69,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $15.55. About 5.75 million shares traded or 18.46% up from the average. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 13/03/2018 – An Important Milestone Is Reached in the Dayton Power and Light Distribution Rate Review; 20/03/2018 – AES Corp: Committed to Achieving Investment-Grade Credit Metrics by 2019; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Rev $2.74B; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades AES’ IDR to ‘BB+’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 14/03/2018 – GP INVESTMENTS IS SAID TO EYE AES’S STAKE IN ELETROPAULO: VALOR; 22/03/2018 – Aldevron Selects AES, Begins Construction of Cleanrooms in $30 Million GMP Plasmid Facility; 12/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AES Argentina Generacion To Buy Wind Farm; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades DPL to Ba2, Maintains Positive Outlook; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD CILJ.J – NUMBER OF RIGS DRILLING IN ANGOLA CONTINUED TO DROP IN PERIOD UNDER REVIEW IN AES; 30/05/2018 – SRP, AES Launch Arizona’s First Standalone Energy Storage Project to Provide Flexible Peaking Capacity

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $254.76 million for 10.23 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. $663,500 worth of stock was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Tuesday, July 30. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M. Shares for $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan also bought $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.25 billion for 7.62 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.