Gateway Advisory Decreased Its Aes (AES) Stake by $320,400; Market Value Declined; Centurylink Investment Management Company Stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) Upped by $709,317 as Share Price Rose

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 41.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 20,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 27,832 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $466,000, down from 47,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 528,475 shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Fincl Disclosures; 30/05/2018 – SRP, AES Launch Arizona’s First Standalone Energy Storage Project to Provide Flexible Peaking Capacity; 17/05/2018 – AES TO BB+ FROM BB BY FITCH, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 08/05/2018 – AES SAYS ELECTROPAULO STAKE VALUED AT ABOUT $265M; 08/05/2018 – AES CORP AES.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25; 15/05/2018 – Three Miami Valley Seniors Awarded Energy Leadership Scholarships at the Ohio Youth Energy Celebration; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades AES’ IDR to ‘BB+’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 23/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S STATE-RUN POWER COMPANY ELETROPAULO RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM ENEL BRASIL RELATED TO AES CORP INDIRECT INVESTMENT IN CO; 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM ENEL BRASIL RELATED TO AES CORP INDIRECT INVESTMENT IN CO (NOT STATE-RUN POWER COMPANY); 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Net $684M

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 85.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 8,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 19,056 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56 million, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $78.66. About 267,472 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 15/04/2018 – Ad king Sorrell’s abdication leaves WPP at crossroads; 16/04/2018 – IRI and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 09/04/2018 – Porter Novelli to Launch International Rescue Committee’s Displaced Podcast Series; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO NAME JOHN WREN CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO COMBINE CHAIRMAN AND CEO ROLES; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM GROUP: OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA; 16/05/2018 – The Integer Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 30/05/2018 – Publicité-Sorrell fait son “comeback” après son départ de WPP; 30/05/2018 – Sorrell plots comeback with new listed company after WPP exit; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omnicom Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMC)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold OMC shares while 195 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.67 million shares or 0.05% less from 220.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,220 are owned by Lvw Advsrs Ltd Liability. 6,460 were reported by Fifth Third Bancshares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd reported 265,138 shares. Van Strum & Towne holds 42,344 shares or 2.47% of its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 10,078 shares. Tdam Usa stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 0.1% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 287,769 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Burke Herbert National Bank Trust Communication holds 0.31% or 4,290 shares. Axa invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 910 shares. Artemis Management Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.28% or 285,445 shares. Moreover, Savant Cap Ltd Co has 0.05% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 4,578 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Daiwa Secs Gp Incorporated owns 30,348 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36 billion and $256.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) by 1,685 shares to 2,902 shares, valued at $717,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 14,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,678 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.

Gateway Advisory Llc, which manages about $271.34 million and $388.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr (CPI) by 30,832 shares to 1.62M shares, valued at $44.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold AES shares while 147 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 606.15 million shares or 0.80% more from 601.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 102,122 were reported by Lmr Prtn Llp. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Limited stated it has 68,055 shares. The Illinois-based Oakbrook Investments Ltd has invested 0.03% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Bokf Na accumulated 94,902 shares. Scotia stated it has 28,167 shares. Diligent Invsts Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.1% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.05% or 9.93 million shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited accumulated 11,985 shares. Benjamin F Edwards accumulated 1,655 shares or 0% of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc has 0% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 2,156 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.12% or 381,727 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 232,350 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Llc owns 130,838 shares. Intll Grp Inc stated it has 0.03% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity reported 750,507 shares.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $252.26 million for 10.50 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.

