Gateway Advisory Decreased Holding in Aes (AES) as Stock Declined; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Country Club Trust Company Has Trimmed Position by $333,788

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 917 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 20,969 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.63 million, down from 21,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW INITIATIVE WILL PROVIDE GUIDELINES TO SPEED UP APPROVAL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORTS TO CERTAIN ALLIES; 17/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING TECHNICAL TEAM PROVIDING ASSISTANCE AT REQUEST AND UNDER DIRECTION OF U.S. NTSB AS THE AGENCY CONDUCTS ITS INVESTIGATION; 20/03/2018 – BOEING – CO, SKYUP AIRLINES FINALIZED FIRM ORDER FOR FIVE 737 MAX AIRPLANES VALUED AT $624 MILLION AT LIST PRICES; 23/05/2018 – Boeing and Motorola Solutions Foundation present inaugural Chicago STEM Signing Day; 06/03/2018 – Boeing lures Hawaiian Airlines from Airbus with new jet order; 25/04/2018 – Lightning Hazards Prompt Boeing to Fix 787 Jets; 25/04/2018 – BOEING, GERMAN AEROSPACE COMPANIES PARTNER FOR BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES ON THE H-47 CHINOOK, A CONTENDER IN STH HEAVY-LIFT HELICOPTER COMPETITION; 25/04/2018 – BOEING BOOKED FINAL C-17 CARGO JET SALE TO INDIA IN 1Q; 14/03/2018 – GE begins flight trials for GE9X engine after delays; 28/03/2018 – BOEING HIT BY WANNACRY VIRUS, FEARS IT COULD CRIPPLE SOME VITAL AIRPLANE PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT- SEATTLE TIMES, CITING MEMO

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 41.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 20,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 27,832 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $466,000, down from 47,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.79. About 5.50M shares traded or 11.73% up from the average. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 17/04/2018 – Verifone Makes History with Payment Industry’s First AES DUKPT Key Management Implementation; 13/05/2018 – VALUEACT ENVIRONMENTAL PUSH INCLUDES RECYCLER UNIFI, AES; 28/05/2018 – Japanese, U.S., German, Australian team targets big battery projects in Asia-Pacific; 08/05/2018 – AES Advances Its Strategic Transformation and Delivers Strong First Quarter 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – Verifone Makes History with Payment lndustry’s First AES DUKPT Key Management Implementation; 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures; 12/04/2018 – Exclusive – AES taps banks for $1bn Latam IPP refi; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD – AN IMPAIRMENT OF CARRYING VALUE OF INVESTMENT OF R134 MLN HAS BEEN RECOGNISED AT AES; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AES’ Ba2 CFR; CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK TO; 19/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – NO AES OF BONE FRACTURE OR AMPUTATION WERE REPORTED IN STUDY

More important recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Evaluating The AES Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AES) Investments In Its Business – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Excited About The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) 12% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Did The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold AES shares while 147 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 606.15 million shares or 0.80% more from 601.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gam Hldg Ag stated it has 34,829 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fairfield Bush & stated it has 22,751 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 1.17M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs, Nebraska-based fund reported 11,494 shares. Renaissance Group Inc Inc Limited Com stated it has 11,346 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability owns 10,420 shares. Wellington Shields Limited Liability Company has invested 2.69% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Moreover, Huntington Natl Bank has 0% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Ltd has invested 0.1% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Two Sigma Securities Limited Com invested in 0% or 18,845 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity owns 750,507 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 527,472 shares. Hightower Tru Svcs Lta holds 0.07% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) or 31,651 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 106,000 shares. 18.84 million were reported by Ameriprise Fin.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $252.26M for 10.39 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.

Gateway Advisory Llc, which manages about $271.34 million and $388.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (STPZ) by 7,074 shares to 267,873 shares, valued at $14.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.75 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $870.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Managed Portfolio Ser by 15,128 shares to 190,668 shares, valued at $4.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 4,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,104 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “737 Buzz Draws Options Bulls to Booming Boeing – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Is Boeing (BA) Up 1.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Buy the Dip in Boeing Stock Before the Rebound Rally Heats Up – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 24, 2019.