Gateway Advisory Cut Its Aes (AES) Holding by $380,592; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Raised Orrstown Finl Svcs (ORRF) Position

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Orrstown Finl Svcs Inc (ORRF) by 35.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.40% . The institutional investor held 70,006 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 51,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Orrstown Finl Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $20.94. About 15,506 shares traded. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) has declined 12.54% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ORRF News: 18/04/2018 – Orrstown Financial 1Q Net $3.63M; 26/03/2018 Orrstown Short-Interest Ratio Rises 150% to 22 Days; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Orrstown; 18/04/2018 – Orrstown Financial Raises Dividend to 13c Vs. 12c; 18/04/2018 – Orrstown Financial 1Q EPS 44c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Orrstown Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORRF)

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 21,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 47,857 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 69,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $14.79. About 3.73M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 23/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO RECEIVED ENEL PROPOSAL ON AES INDIRECT INVESTMENT; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – AES – 03/06/2018 12:05 PM; 15/03/2018 – AES CORP – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AND ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR BY MARCH 29, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aes’ Ba2 Cfr; Changes Rating Outlook To Positive From Stable; 20/03/2018 – AES PLEASED S&P RAISED RATING ON ACCELERATED DEBT REDUCTION; 28/05/2018 – Japanese, U.S., German, Australian team targets big battery projects in Asia-Pacific; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AES’ Ba2 CFR; CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK TO; 28/03/2018 – AES Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Ceramic Fiber (RCF and AES Wool) Market – Global Forecast to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – Eletropaulo says Enel interested in taking part in share offering

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The AES Corporation (AES) CEO AndrÃ©s Gluski on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The AES Corporation (AES) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Load Up On – Investorplace.com” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Pfizer, AES and Centurylink – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Did The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

