Gateway Advisory Cut By $380,592 Its Aes (AES) Stake; West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)’s Sentiment Is 1.44

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased Aes Corp (AES) stake by 30.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 21,144 shares as Aes Corp (AES)’s stock declined 0.65%. The Gateway Advisory Llc holds 47,857 shares with $865,000 value, down from 69,001 last quarter. Aes Corp now has $11.48B valuation. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $16.83. About 5.94M shares traded or 6.51% up from the average. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 13/04/2018 – AES Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 08/05/2018 – AES Gener announces $3 billion plan to restructure Chilean hydro project; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises AES Corp. Rating to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 10/05/2018 – AES GENER CLOSES SALE OF SOCIEDAD ELECTRICA SANTIAGO: FILING; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AES Corp.’s Unsecured Notes ‘BB+’; 14/03/2018 – GP INVESTMENTS AVALIA FATIA DA AES NA ELETROPAULO: VALOR; 22/03/2018 – Brazil’s Eletropaulo to raise $500 mln for investment, pay debt; 20/03/2018 – AES PLEASED S&P RAISED RATING ON ACCELERATED DEBT REDUCTION; 28/03/2018 – AES Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 153 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 106 decreased and sold their stakes in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 65.95 million shares, down from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding West Pharmaceutical Services Inc in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 85 Increased: 95 New Position: 58.

Among 3 analysts covering AES Corp (NYSE:AES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AES Corp has $18.5 highest and $16.5 lowest target. $17.67’s average target is 4.99% above currents $16.83 stock price. AES Corp had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Macquarie Research. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity. Another trade for 2.58 million shares valued at $41.58M was bought by UBBEN JEFFREY W.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $184.20M for 15.58 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AES Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “AES Corp (AES) Announces Merger of Simple Energy into Uplight – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Did The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AES Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Review Conference Call to be Held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. EDT – Business Wire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 280 shares. Alps Advsr owns 22,238 shares. Natl Pension Ser has 124,251 shares. Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Argi Invest Lc invested in 0.06% or 57,227 shares. Campbell And Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Corp reported 12,626 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De stated it has 0.02% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Colony Grp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Bowling Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.58% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Moreover, Cwm Ltd Liability has 0% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 1,207 shares. Riverhead Mngmt holds 0.09% or 125,869 shares. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Captrust Advsr holds 0.08% or 112,681 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Ironwood Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES).

The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $135.56. About 322,850 shares traded or 12.36% up from the average. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) has risen 25.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 03/05/2018 – West Announces Third-Quarter Dividend, Increase To Fourth-Quarter Dividend And Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 30/05/2018 – West Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WST); 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C, EST. 14C

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and sells packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.00 billion. The companyÂ’s Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; and syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies. It has a 44.9 P/E ratio. It also provides drug containment solutions, including CZ vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection systems, as well as specialized testing services for drug packaging, devices, and administration systems.

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 7.89% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.76 per share. WST’s profit will be $51.62 million for 48.41 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.