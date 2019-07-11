Gates Industrial plc (GTES) Touches $10.51 Low on Jul, 11; Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund (GCV)’s Sentiment Is 0.38

The stock of Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) reached all time low today, Jul, 11 and still has $9.88 target or 6.00% below today’s $10.51 share price. This indicates more downside for the $3.05B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $9.88 PT is reached, the company will be worth $182.82 million less. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 98,413 shares traded. Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) has declined 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GTES News: 26/04/2018 – Gates Acquires Rapro to Strengthen its European Fluid Power Business; 23/05/2018 – Gates Industrial Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 02/05/2018 – Gates Industrial 1Q Net $29.3M; 13/03/2018 – GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC – QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.46; 26/04/2018 – Gates Industrial: Completes Acquisition of Rapro; 13/03/2018 – Gates Industrial 4Q EPS 46c; 13/03/2018 – GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC – FOURTH-QUARTER SALES OF $781.8 MLN, A 17.1% INCREASE OVER PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER; 22/05/2018 – Gates Industrial Presenting at Conference May 31; 05/03/2018 MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Gates Industrial Corp. Plc; 13/03/2018 – GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC GTES.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 7.5 TO 10.5 PCT

Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund Inc (GCV) investors sentiment decreased to 0.38 in Q1 2019. It’s down -3.29, from 3.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 6 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 16 trimmed and sold equity positions in Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 4.00 million shares, down from 8.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 8 Increased: 4 New Position: 2.

The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.21. About 13,409 shares traded. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (GCV) has declined 15.55% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.98% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Announces Rights Offering for Shares of Common Stock Record Date and Summary of Terms – Business Wire” on August 22, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Completes Successful Rights Offering – Business Wire” published on October 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: Volatility Returns, RIV Rights Offer Expiring This Week – Seeking Alpha” on November 11, 2018. More interesting news about The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: Cuts To First Trust And John Hancock CEFs, GCV Rights Offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: Possible Buying Opportunity For HTY? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2018.

Windsor Capital Management Llc holds 0.54% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. for 220,236 shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 128,757 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc. has 0.24% invested in the company for 357,988 shares. The Massachusetts-based Clough Capital Partners L P has invested 0.09% in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 421,740 shares.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The company has market cap of $97.73 million. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets.

More notable recent Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “NYSE Gets New Cannabis ETF With Unique Characteristics – Forbes” on July 08, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “GovTech Giant Accela Launches New Cloud-Based Cannabis Software – Forbes” published on July 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Gates Steps Up in Support of Denver Pride Month – PRNewswire” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Gates Industrial Corporation plcâ€™s (NYSE:GTES) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Analysts await Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.37 per share. GTES’s profit will be $78.28M for 9.73 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Gates Industrial Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Gates Industrial Corporation plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:GTES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Gates Industrial Corporation plc Ordinary Shares had 2 analyst reports since June 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 10 by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs upgraded Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) on Tuesday, June 25 to “Buy” rating.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc manufactures and sells engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.05 billion. The Company’s power transmission products include synchronous belts, V-belts, CVT belts, or micro-V belts, as well as related components, including sprockets, pulleys, water pumps, tensioners, or other accessories. It has a 3.72 P/E ratio. The company's power transmission product applications comprise stationary drives, mobile drives, engine systems, personal mobility products, and vertical lifts.