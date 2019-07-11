Gates Industrial plc (GTES) Reaches $10.51 1 Year Low; Neophotonics (NPTN) Shorts Lowered By 12.28%

Neophotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) had a decrease of 12.28% in short interest. NPTN’s SI was 4.14M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 12.28% from 4.71 million shares previously. With 532,400 avg volume, 8 days are for Neophotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN)’s short sellers to cover NPTN’s short positions. The SI to Neophotonics Corporation’s float is 11.96%. The stock increased 2.61% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.72. About 363,250 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 6.08% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 26C; 05/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Announces Inducement Grants under NYSE Rule 303A.08; 01/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q REV. $68.6M, EST. $69.7M; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – DIRECT REVENUE FROM ZTE DURING FISCAL YEAR 2017 WAS APPROXIMATELY 1% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 21/04/2018 – DJ NeoPhotonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPTN); 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Direct Rev From ZTE During Fiscal Yr 2017 Was Approximately 1% of Total Rev; 22/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics (NPTN) on Watch Amid Chatter; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Rev $68.6M

The stock of Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) hit a new 52-week low and has $10.09 target or 4.00% below today's $10.51 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $3.05 billion company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51.

Among 3 analysts covering NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NeoPhotonics had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $5.5000 target in Monday, May 20 report. The company was downgraded on Friday, May 17 by M Partners. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Rosenblatt.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold NeoPhotonics Corporation shares while 21 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 31.62 million shares or 17.06% more from 27.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 149,169 shares. Susquehanna Intll Gru Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 38,339 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 32 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.01% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) or 325,200 shares. Awm Investment reported 2.42M shares stake. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). California State Teachers Retirement reported 54,488 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Lc has invested 0.02% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Hillsdale Investment Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.04% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 211,984 shares. Gp One Trading Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Spark Investment Ltd Company accumulated 0.03% or 90,302 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gp invested in 29 shares or 0% of the stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. The company has market cap of $219.36 million. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; and optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generates ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as integrated coherent receivers (ICRs), which decodes the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in developing pluggable coherent modules that combine NLW-ITLA with ICR and a coherent modulator; and offers 100G products for the client side and datacenter applications.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc manufactures and sells engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.05 billion. The Company’s power transmission products include synchronous belts, V-belts, CVT belts, or micro-V belts, as well as related components, including sprockets, pulleys, water pumps, tensioners, or other accessories. It has a 3.72 P/E ratio. The company's power transmission product applications comprise stationary drives, mobile drives, engine systems, personal mobility products, and vertical lifts.

Among 2 analysts covering Gates Industrial Corporation plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:GTES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Gates Industrial Corporation plc Ordinary Shares had 2 analyst reports since June 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, June 25.