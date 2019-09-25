Gates Industrial plc (GTES) Reaches $10.34 After 4.00% Up Move; Tennant Co (TNC)’s Sentiment Is 0.98

Tennant Co (TNC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.35, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 59 investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 60 sold and reduced their holdings in Tennant Co. The investment managers in our database now own: 14.88 million shares, down from 15.11 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Tennant Co in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 41 Increased: 44 New Position: 15.

The stock of Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.55% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $10.34. About 366,556 shares traded. Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) has declined 28.65% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GTES News: 02/05/2018 – Gates Industrial 1Q Net $29.3M; 13/03/2018 – GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC – QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.46; 22/05/2018 – Gates Industrial Presenting at Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC GTES.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; 23/05/2018 – Gates Industrial Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 13/03/2018 – Gates Industrial 4Q Net $130.2M; 05/03/2018 MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Gates Industrial Corp. Plc; 13/03/2018 – GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC – QTRLY SHR $0.47 FROM CONT OPS; 15/05/2018 – Blackstone Adds Gates Industrial Corp. Plc: 13F; 13/03/2018 – GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC GTES.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 7.5 TO 10.5 PCTThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $3.00 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $10.75 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:GTES worth $120.00 million more.

Among 3 analysts covering Gates Industrial Corporation plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:GTES), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Gates Industrial Corporation plc Ordinary Shares has $1500 highest and $1500 lowest target. $15’s average target is 45.07% above currents $10.34 stock price. Gates Industrial Corporation plc Ordinary Shares had 3 analyst reports since June 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $1500 target. The stock of Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 7. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 10.

Analysts await Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 37.93% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.29 per share. GTES’s profit will be $52.22 million for 14.36 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Gates Industrial Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.00% negative EPS growth.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc manufactures and sells engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.00 billion. The Company’s power transmission products include synchronous belts, V-belts, CVT belts, or micro-V belts, as well as related components, including sprockets, pulleys, water pumps, tensioners, or other accessories. It has a 3.92 P/E ratio. The company's power transmission product applications comprise stationary drives, mobile drives, engine systems, personal mobility products, and vertical lifts.

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc holds 2.13% of its portfolio in Tennant Company for 53,405 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc owns 2.11 million shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mairs & Power Inc has 1% invested in the company for 1.36 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Albert D Mason Inc has invested 0.49% in the stock. Martin & Co Inc Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 26,020 shares.

Analysts await Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.54 per share. TNC’s profit will be $8.20 million for 39.35 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Tennant Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.18% negative EPS growth.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets cleaning solutions. The company has market cap of $1.29 billion. It offers floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent -free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, and specialty surface coatings. It has a 34.72 P/E ratio. The firm also provides equipment maintenance and repair services; and business solutions, such as financing, rental, and leasing programs, as well as machine-to-machine asset management solutions.

