Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES)’s Financial Results Comparing With Taylor Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Both Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) and Taylor Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gates Industrial Corporation plc 13 0.72 N/A 2.82 3.89 Taylor Devices Inc. 12 1.23 N/A 0.48 22.30

Demonstrates Gates Industrial Corporation plc and Taylor Devices Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Taylor Devices Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Gates Industrial Corporation plc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Gates Industrial Corporation plc is presently more affordable than Taylor Devices Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Gates Industrial Corporation plc and Taylor Devices Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gates Industrial Corporation plc 0.00% 40.1% 12.1% Taylor Devices Inc. 0.00% 4.9% 4.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gates Industrial Corporation plc are 2.9 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Taylor Devices Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Taylor Devices Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Gates Industrial Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Gates Industrial Corporation plc and Taylor Devices Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gates Industrial Corporation plc 0 1 2 2.67 Taylor Devices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 87.50% for Gates Industrial Corporation plc with average target price of $15.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gates Industrial Corporation plc and Taylor Devices Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 20.1% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of Gates Industrial Corporation plc shares. Competitively, Taylor Devices Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gates Industrial Corporation plc -3.26% -4.36% -31.67% -25.61% -28.65% -17.07% Taylor Devices Inc. -1.96% -6.11% -11.74% -12.88% 6.02% -11.74%

For the past year Gates Industrial Corporation plc was more bearish than Taylor Devices Inc.

Summary

Gates Industrial Corporation plc beats on 7 of the 11 factors Taylor Devices Inc.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc manufactures and sells engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions worldwide. Its power transmission products include synchronous belts, V-belts, CVT belts, or micro-V belts, as well as related components, including sprockets, pulleys, water pumps, tensioners, or other accessories. The company's power transmission product applications comprise stationary drives, mobile drives, engine systems, personal mobility products, and vertical lifts. Its fluid power products consist of hydraulic hoses and assemblies, hydraulic couplings, hydraulic tubing products, industrial hoses and assemblies, and engine hoses. The company's fluid power products are used in stationary hydraulics, mobile hydraulics, engine systems, and other industrial applications. It serves various end markets, such as construction, agriculture, energy, automotive, transportation, general industrial, consumer products, and others. The company sells its engineered products under the Gates brand. It offers its products to replacement channel customers, as well as to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Denver, Colorado.