Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) and Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) and Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gates Industrial Corporation plc 13 0.76 N/A 2.82 3.89 Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 25 1.67 N/A 0.65 38.81

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Gates Industrial Corporation plc and Thermon Group Holdings Inc. Thermon Group Holdings Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Gates Industrial Corporation plc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Gates Industrial Corporation plc is presently more affordable than Thermon Group Holdings Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gates Industrial Corporation plc and Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gates Industrial Corporation plc 0.00% 40.1% 12.1% Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 3.5%

Liquidity

2.9 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gates Industrial Corporation plc. Its rival Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 2.4 respectively. Thermon Group Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Gates Industrial Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Gates Industrial Corporation plc and Thermon Group Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gates Industrial Corporation plc 0 1 2 2.67 Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s upside potential is 72.41% at a $15 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Gates Industrial Corporation plc shares and 99.89% of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Gates Industrial Corporation plc shares. Comparatively, 1.6% are Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gates Industrial Corporation plc -3.26% -4.36% -31.67% -25.61% -28.65% -17.07% Thermon Group Holdings Inc. -5.06% -2.61% -1.74% 10.75% 4.93% 24.95%

For the past year Gates Industrial Corporation plc has -17.07% weaker performance while Thermon Group Holdings Inc. has 24.95% stronger performance.

Summary

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. beats Gates Industrial Corporation plc on 7 of the 11 factors.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc manufactures and sells engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions worldwide. Its power transmission products include synchronous belts, V-belts, CVT belts, or micro-V belts, as well as related components, including sprockets, pulleys, water pumps, tensioners, or other accessories. The company's power transmission product applications comprise stationary drives, mobile drives, engine systems, personal mobility products, and vertical lifts. Its fluid power products consist of hydraulic hoses and assemblies, hydraulic couplings, hydraulic tubing products, industrial hoses and assemblies, and engine hoses. The company's fluid power products are used in stationary hydraulics, mobile hydraulics, engine systems, and other industrial applications. It serves various end markets, such as construction, agriculture, energy, automotive, transportation, general industrial, consumer products, and others. The company sells its engineered products under the Gates brand. It offers its products to replacement channel customers, as well as to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines. The company offers self-regulating and power limiting heating cables, which automatically increase or decrease heat output as pipe temperature changes, as well as constant wattage heating cables; mineral insulated cables for generating high temperatures used in harsh environments; skin effect trace heaters, which could heat lines up to 15 miles long from a single power point; and heat traced tube bundles for environmental gas sampling systems. It also provides heat transfer compounds and steam tracers for steam tracing solutions; control and monitoring systems for electric tracing of pipes, tanks, hoppers, and instrument sampling systems; hopper heating modules, which are self-contained heaters for use in cement plants and fossil fuel power facilities; and turnkey solutions that provide solutions for heat tracing comprising design, optimization, planning, product supply, engineering services, system integration, installation, commissioning, and maintenance. In addition, the company offers heating, sensing, monitoring, controlling, and calibration tools; and equipment for temporary electric power distribution and lighting products used in energy infrastructure construction projects and maintenance/turnaround projects. The company offers its solutions to the oil and gas, chemical processing, and power generation markets through a network of sales and service professionals, and distributors. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.