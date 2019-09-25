Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) and The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) and The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gates Industrial Corporation plc 12 0.92 N/A 2.82 3.89 The Middleby Corporation 129 2.24 N/A 5.77 23.30

In table 1 we can see Gates Industrial Corporation plc and The Middleby Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Middleby Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Gates Industrial Corporation plc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Gates Industrial Corporation plc is trading at a lower P/E ratio than The Middleby Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gates Industrial Corporation plc 0.00% 40.1% 12.1% The Middleby Corporation 0.00% 19.8% 7%

Liquidity

2.9 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gates Industrial Corporation plc. Its rival The Middleby Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 0.9 respectively. Gates Industrial Corporation plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than The Middleby Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Gates Industrial Corporation plc and The Middleby Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gates Industrial Corporation plc 0 1 2 2.67 The Middleby Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Gates Industrial Corporation plc has a 45.63% upside potential and an average price target of $15. Meanwhile, The Middleby Corporation’s average price target is $142.5, while its potential upside is 21.20%. The data provided earlier shows that Gates Industrial Corporation plc appears more favorable than The Middleby Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of The Middleby Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gates Industrial Corporation plc -3.26% -4.36% -31.67% -25.61% -28.65% -17.07% The Middleby Corporation -3.77% -2.43% 1.91% 13.68% 33.42% 30.81%

For the past year Gates Industrial Corporation plc had bearish trend while The Middleby Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

The Middleby Corporation beats Gates Industrial Corporation plc on 8 of the 12 factors.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc manufactures and sells engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions worldwide. Its power transmission products include synchronous belts, V-belts, CVT belts, or micro-V belts, as well as related components, including sprockets, pulleys, water pumps, tensioners, or other accessories. The company's power transmission product applications comprise stationary drives, mobile drives, engine systems, personal mobility products, and vertical lifts. Its fluid power products consist of hydraulic hoses and assemblies, hydraulic couplings, hydraulic tubing products, industrial hoses and assemblies, and engine hoses. The company's fluid power products are used in stationary hydraulics, mobile hydraulics, engine systems, and other industrial applications. It serves various end markets, such as construction, agriculture, energy, automotive, transportation, general industrial, consumer products, and others. The company sells its engineered products under the Gates brand. It offers its products to replacement channel customers, as well as to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick-service restaurants, full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions. This segment provides conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; and ranges, fryers, rethermalizers, steam cooking equipment, warming equipment, heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, induction cooking equipment, countertop cooking equipment, toasters, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, coldrooms, ice machines, freezers, and beverage dispensing equipment. The companyÂ’s Food Processing Equipment Group segment offers processing solutions for customers producing hot dogs, dinner sausages, poultry, and lunchmeats, as well as muffins, cookies, and bread. This segment offers batch, baking, proofing, conveyor, and continuous processing ovens; frying systems and automated thermal processing systems; grinders, slicers, emulsifiers, mixers, blenders, battering and breading equipment, water cutting systems, food presses, and forming equipment; and various food safety, food handling, freezing, and packaging equipment. Its Residential Kitchen Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes kitchen equipment comprising ranges, cookers, stoves, ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves, cooktops, wine coolers, ice machines, and ventilation and outdoor equipment for the residential market. The company was formerly known as Middleby Marshall Oven Company and changed its name to The Middleby Corporation in 1985. The Middleby Corporation was founded in 1888 and is based in Elgin, Illinois.