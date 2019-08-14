Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) and Manitex International Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Comparing side by side

Both Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) and Manitex International Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gates Industrial Corporation plc 13 0.72 N/A 2.82 3.89 Manitex International Inc. 7 0.47 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gates Industrial Corporation plc and Manitex International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) and Manitex International Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gates Industrial Corporation plc 0.00% 40.1% 12.1% Manitex International Inc. 0.00% -11.5% -4.7%

Liquidity

2.9 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gates Industrial Corporation plc. Its rival Manitex International Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 0.9 respectively. Gates Industrial Corporation plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Manitex International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Gates Industrial Corporation plc and Manitex International Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gates Industrial Corporation plc 0 1 2 2.67 Manitex International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Gates Industrial Corporation plc is $15, with potential upside of 86.80%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gates Industrial Corporation plc and Manitex International Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 56.4%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s shares. Comparatively, Manitex International Inc. has 21.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gates Industrial Corporation plc -3.26% -4.36% -31.67% -25.61% -28.65% -17.07% Manitex International Inc. 1.88% 7.44% -14.13% -6.88% -45.47% 14.44%

For the past year Gates Industrial Corporation plc has -17.07% weaker performance while Manitex International Inc. has 14.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Gates Industrial Corporation plc beats Manitex International Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc manufactures and sells engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions worldwide. Its power transmission products include synchronous belts, V-belts, CVT belts, or micro-V belts, as well as related components, including sprockets, pulleys, water pumps, tensioners, or other accessories. The company's power transmission product applications comprise stationary drives, mobile drives, engine systems, personal mobility products, and vertical lifts. Its fluid power products consist of hydraulic hoses and assemblies, hydraulic couplings, hydraulic tubing products, industrial hoses and assemblies, and engine hoses. The company's fluid power products are used in stationary hydraulics, mobile hydraulics, engine systems, and other industrial applications. It serves various end markets, such as construction, agriculture, energy, automotive, transportation, general industrial, consumer products, and others. The company sells its engineered products under the Gates brand. It offers its products to replacement channel customers, as well as to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting and loading products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Lifting Equipment, ASV, and Equipment Distribution segments. The Lifting Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and distributes boom trucks and crane products that are used for industrial projects and energy exploration, as well as for roads, bridges, and residential and commercial construction; and specialized rough terrain cranes and material handling products for the construction, municipality, and railroad industries, as well as truck-mounted aerial platforms and sign cranes. This segment also offers specialized mobile tanks for petrochemical, waste management, and oil and gas drilling markets. The ASV segment manufactures and sells compact rubber tracked and skid steer loaders for use in site clearing, general construction, forestry, and golf course maintenance and landscaping industries. The Equipment Distribution segment distributes rough terrain and truck cranes primarily used for infrastructure development and commercial construction applications, such as road and bridge construction, general contracting, roofing, scrap handling, and sign construction and maintenance; supplies repair parts for medium to heavy duty construction equipment; provides crane equipment repair services; and rents lifting equipment. The company was formerly known as Veri-Tek International, Corp. and changed its name to Manitex International, Inc. in May 2008. Manitex International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, Illinois.