Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Diversified Machinery company, Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gates Industrial Corporation plc has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 65.98% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.1% of Gates Industrial Corporation plc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.18% of all Diversified Machinery companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Gates Industrial Corporation plc and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gates Industrial Corporation plc 0.00% 40.10% 12.10% Industry Average 4.81% 21.84% 9.45%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Gates Industrial Corporation plc and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Gates Industrial Corporation plc N/A 14 15.68 Industry Average 260.77M 5.42B 44.54

Gates Industrial Corporation plc has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Gates Industrial Corporation plc and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gates Industrial Corporation plc 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.67 1.81 2.31 2.55

$16 is the average target price of Gates Industrial Corporation plc, with a potential upside of 42.60%. The peers have a potential upside of 67.01%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, Gates Industrial Corporation plc make research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gates Industrial Corporation plc and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gates Industrial Corporation plc -3.93% -20.55% -19.71% -12.44% -16.83% -2.19% Industry Average 5.58% 7.47% 14.09% 21.78% 33.34% 28.20%

For the past year Gates Industrial Corporation plc had bearish trend while Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Gates Industrial Corporation plc has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.19 and has 1.47 Quick Ratio. Gates Industrial Corporation plc has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s rivals.

Dividends

Gates Industrial Corporation plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors Gates Industrial Corporation plc.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc manufactures and sells engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions worldwide. Its power transmission products include synchronous belts, V-belts, CVT belts, or micro-V belts, as well as related components, including sprockets, pulleys, water pumps, tensioners, or other accessories. The company's power transmission product applications comprise stationary drives, mobile drives, engine systems, personal mobility products, and vertical lifts. Its fluid power products consist of hydraulic hoses and assemblies, hydraulic couplings, hydraulic tubing products, industrial hoses and assemblies, and engine hoses. The company's fluid power products are used in stationary hydraulics, mobile hydraulics, engine systems, and other industrial applications. It serves various end markets, such as construction, agriculture, energy, automotive, transportation, general industrial, consumer products, and others. The company sells its engineered products under the Gates brand. It offers its products to replacement channel customers, as well as to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Denver, Colorado.