Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) and Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Comparison side by side

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) and Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gates Industrial Corporation plc 13 0.78 N/A 2.82 3.89 Ingersoll-Rand Plc 117 1.83 N/A 5.72 21.63

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Ingersoll-Rand Plc is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Gates Industrial Corporation plc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Gates Industrial Corporation plc is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Ingersoll-Rand Plc, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) and Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gates Industrial Corporation plc 0.00% 40.1% 12.1% Ingersoll-Rand Plc 0.00% 20.2% 7.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Gates Industrial Corporation plc is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2.9. Meanwhile, Ingersoll-Rand Plc has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Gates Industrial Corporation plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ingersoll-Rand Plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Gates Industrial Corporation plc and Ingersoll-Rand Plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gates Industrial Corporation plc 0 1 2 2.67 Ingersoll-Rand Plc 0 2 6 2.75

Gates Industrial Corporation plc has a 57.07% upside potential and an average price target of $15. On the other hand, Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s potential upside is 11.13% and its average price target is $135.13. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Gates Industrial Corporation plc is looking more favorable than Ingersoll-Rand Plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Gates Industrial Corporation plc shares are held by institutional investors while 83.6% of Ingersoll-Rand Plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Gates Industrial Corporation plc shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gates Industrial Corporation plc -3.26% -4.36% -31.67% -25.61% -28.65% -17.07% Ingersoll-Rand Plc -0.35% -3.16% 1.32% 22.98% 27.2% 35.55%

For the past year Gates Industrial Corporation plc has -17.07% weaker performance while Ingersoll-Rand Plc has 35.55% stronger performance.

Summary

Ingersoll-Rand Plc beats Gates Industrial Corporation plc on 9 of the 12 factors.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc manufactures and sells engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions worldwide. Its power transmission products include synchronous belts, V-belts, CVT belts, or micro-V belts, as well as related components, including sprockets, pulleys, water pumps, tensioners, or other accessories. The company's power transmission product applications comprise stationary drives, mobile drives, engine systems, personal mobility products, and vertical lifts. Its fluid power products consist of hydraulic hoses and assemblies, hydraulic couplings, hydraulic tubing products, industrial hoses and assemblies, and engine hoses. The company's fluid power products are used in stationary hydraulics, mobile hydraulics, engine systems, and other industrial applications. It serves various end markets, such as construction, agriculture, energy, automotive, transportation, general industrial, consumer products, and others. The company sells its engineered products under the Gates brand. It offers its products to replacement channel customers, as well as to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus and rail HVAC, control, container and cryogenic refrigeration, diesel-powered refrigeration, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems. This segment also provides aftermarket and OEM parts and supplies, air conditioners, air exchangers and handlers, airside and terminal devices, auxiliary power units, chillers, coils and condensers, gensets, furnaces, heat pumps, home automation, humidifiers, hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration solutions, indoor air quality, industrial refrigeration, motor replacements, performance contracting, refrigerant reclamation, thermostats/controls, transport heater products, and water source heat pumps. In addition, this segment offers energy and facility management, installation contracting, rental, and repair and maintenance services; and service agreements. The Industrial segment provides air treatment and separation, engine starting, ergonomic material handling, fluid handling, precision fastening, and mobile golf information systems; and compressors, airends, blowers, dryers, filters, golf vehicles, hoists, fluid power components, power tools, pumps, rough terrain vehicles, utility and low-speed vehicles, and winches, as well as aftermarket controls, parts, accessories, and consumables. The company markets and sells its products under the American Standard, ARO, Club Car, Nexia, Thermo King, and Trane brand names through sales offices, distributors, and dealers in the United States; and through subsidiary sales and service companies with a supporting chain of distributors worldwide. Ingersoll-Rand plc was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.