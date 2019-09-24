Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) and Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Comparing side by side

Both Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) and Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gates Industrial Corporation plc 12 0.89 N/A 2.82 3.89 Crane Co. 82 1.43 N/A 5.84 14.33

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Crane Co. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Gates Industrial Corporation plc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Crane Co.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gates Industrial Corporation plc and Crane Co.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gates Industrial Corporation plc 0.00% 40.1% 12.1% Crane Co. 0.00% 22.1% 8.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gates Industrial Corporation plc are 2.9 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Crane Co.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Gates Industrial Corporation plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Crane Co.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Gates Industrial Corporation plc and Crane Co.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gates Industrial Corporation plc 0 1 2 2.67 Crane Co. 0 0 3 3.00

Gates Industrial Corporation plc has an average price target of $15, and a 51.67% upside potential. Meanwhile, Crane Co.’s consensus price target is $103, while its potential upside is 28.16%. The data provided earlier shows that Gates Industrial Corporation plc appears more favorable than Crane Co., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gates Industrial Corporation plc and Crane Co. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 71.8% respectively. 0.1% are Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Crane Co. has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gates Industrial Corporation plc -3.26% -4.36% -31.67% -25.61% -28.65% -17.07% Crane Co. -3.11% -0.05% -1.53% 0.7% -5.2% 15.96%

For the past year Gates Industrial Corporation plc had bearish trend while Crane Co. had bullish trend.

Summary

Crane Co. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Gates Industrial Corporation plc.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc manufactures and sells engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions worldwide. Its power transmission products include synchronous belts, V-belts, CVT belts, or micro-V belts, as well as related components, including sprockets, pulleys, water pumps, tensioners, or other accessories. The company's power transmission product applications comprise stationary drives, mobile drives, engine systems, personal mobility products, and vertical lifts. Its fluid power products consist of hydraulic hoses and assemblies, hydraulic couplings, hydraulic tubing products, industrial hoses and assemblies, and engine hoses. The company's fluid power products are used in stationary hydraulics, mobile hydraulics, engine systems, and other industrial applications. It serves various end markets, such as construction, agriculture, energy, automotive, transportation, general industrial, consumer products, and others. The company sells its engineered products under the Gates brand. It offers its products to replacement channel customers, as well as to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Fluid Handling segment provides process valves and related products, such as on/off valves and related products for critical and demanding applications in the chemical, oil and gas, power, non-residential construction, and general industrial end markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. This segment offers its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, WTA, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes trade names. Its Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment offers coin acceptors and dispensers, coin hoppers, coin recyclers, bill validators, bill recyclers, and cashless systems; vending equipment that dispenses food, snack, and hot and cold beverages; and other solutions comprising vending management software, cashless payment products, and wireless connectivity products. This segment serves retail self-checkout, vending, casino gaming, government lotteries, parking, transit fare collection, payment kiosks, and banking markets, as well as vending operators, and food and beverage companies. The companyÂ’s Aerospace & Electronics segment provides original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L. Porter, Keltec, Interpoint, Signal Technology, Merrimac Industries, and Polyflon brand names. This segment serves commercial aerospace, and military aerospace and defense markets. Its Engineered Materials segment offers fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils for use in manufacturing recreational vehicles (RV), truck bodies, and truck trailers, as well as applications in commercial and industrial buildings. Crane Co. was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.