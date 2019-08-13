Gates Capital Management Upped Its Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Holding by $28.25 Million; Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Holder V3 Capital Management LP Cut Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Gates Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 24.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc bought 911,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The hedge fund held 4.66M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.67 million, up from 3.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $25.3. About 199,281 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL TO DOUBLE ALTRA’S RE TO ABOUT $1.8 BLN FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP – WILL DISTRIBUTE OWNERSHIP OF A&S UNIT TO FORTIVE SHAREHOLDERS IN EITHER A SPLIT-OFF OR SPIN-OFF TRANSACTION; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Will Remain Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts; 07/03/2018 Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Combine with Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform to Create a Global Leader in the Powe; 07/03/2018 – Altra Combined Co Expected to Generate Cumulative 5-Yr Free Cash Flows in Excess of $1B; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion to Combine With Four Operating Companies From Fortive’s Automation and Specialty Platform; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $3.0 BLN; 27/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Triumph Group, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Altra Industrial Motion, United States Cellular, Installed Buildin; 07/03/2018 – Altra, Fortive Transaction Expected to Generate Annual Cost Synergies of $46M by Yr Four; 07/03/2018 – Altra Combined Company to Be Led by Alta Chairman, CEO Carl Christenson

V3 Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp sold 42,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 2.07M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.34M, down from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $51.74. About 318,001 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS PHILADELPHIA NAVY YARD SITE FOR $130.5M; 07/03/2018 Liberty Property Trust Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: If Incurs Added Expenses in Connection With Development Cost Guarantee, Such Amounts Could Be Material to Operations Results in Future Periods; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q Rev $190.2M; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q FFO 65c/Shr; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9M; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises NAREIT FFO Range for 2018 to Be $2.55-$2.65/Share; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS PHILADELPHIA OFFICES FOR $106.9M

More notable recent Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Host Conference Call on Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Completion of Combination with Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform – GlobeNewswire” on October 02, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Altra Industrial Motion Corp.â€™s (NASDAQ:AIMC) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Altra Industrial’s Unit to Merge With Fortive’s A&S Business – Nasdaq” on September 25, 2018. More interesting news about Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company invested in 5,998 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Kennedy Management invested 0.26% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). 305,805 are held by Eagle Asset Mngmt. Aristotle Cap Boston Limited Co stated it has 1.04% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Com holds 0.01% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) or 90,330 shares. Monarch Asset Management Ltd Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 290,396 shares. Victory Mngmt reported 1.12 million shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 38,270 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Federated Pa owns 441,579 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. United Services Automobile Association reported 10,104 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Silvercrest Asset Gp Ltd Liability Co holds 3.34 million shares. Frontier Cap Mgmt Com Ltd Com holds 0.21% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) or 957,285 shares. Metropolitan Life Company Ny accumulated 0.01% or 3,225 shares.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Versum Matls Inc by 668,328 shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $88.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercer Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MERC) by 881,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.99 million shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.